Princess Kate is a green goddess in emerald power suit - and wow

Have you noticed how the Princess of Wales has a remarkable knack for colour-coordinating her outfit to the theme of any occasion?

On Thursday, Princess Kate, 41, opted for a suitably green ensemble for a meeting with the Crown Prince and Princess of Norway. The topic of their discussion was green energy, climate change and the environment. Proving her sartorial prowess, the mother-of-three rocked a tailored emerald power suit that complemented her feminine silhouette. Is there any outfit she can't perfect?

Princess Kate also chose to recycle her Burberry tie-neck silk blouse, last worn in the promotional video for her new Shaping Us campaign, which aims to shed a light on the importance of children's early years in their development.

The royal's brunette tresses were styled in beautiful loose waves, while she added a touch of rouge, fluttery mascara and a pink lip to complete her slick workwear.

The royals held a meeting at Windsor Castle

"Kate in a suit is my favourite!" commented a royal fashion fan on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, as another agreed: "Whoever is styling you both deserves an award!"

In a tweet, William and Kate said: "Pleasure to welcome The Crown Prince and Princess of Norway to Windsor this morning, discussing green energy, the environment and much more."

Kate and William have passionately expressed their position on sustainability in the past. At the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston last year, Prince William urged the world to "choose the path of hope, optimism, and urgency to repair our planet," after hailing the five winners of the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards at a glittering ceremony.

"To breathe clean air is something so many of us take for granted. But sadly for millions of people around the world, it is not a given. From smog enveloping cities to the impact seen in nature, air pollution poses a threat that knows no borders," said Kate during a speech while naming the Clean Our Air winner.

The Princess of Wales looked spellbinding in a sustainable dress

Marking a major first for a royal lady, Princess Kate chose to make a case for sustainable fashion on the red carpet. HELLO! confirmed at the time that the royal's dress was hired from the British rental platform HURR, and was designed by Solace London.

