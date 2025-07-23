Marks & Spencer's pretty broderie blouse is going viral - and I could see Princess Kate wearing it

Marks & Spencer is officially back in business and the summer 2025 womenswear collection has some beautiful pieces.

I was scrolling through the new-in section this morning and came across a royal-worthy blouse that I know the Princess of Wales would love.

Kate has championed the British high street brand before, and with its chic collarless cut, voluminous three-quarter sleeves, pretty broderie detail and practical button-down front, I wouldn't be surprised to see her wearing it.

Retailing for £49.50, it's made from pure cotton so it's soft and lightweight, and it's available in UK sizes 6-24 - but it's selling fast.

M&S Pure Cotton Broderie Blouse £49.50 at M&S

The 43-year-old royal loves a white broderie blouse and has been pictured wearing one by m.i.h multiple times, from the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show to a zoom call with Prince William in June 2020, and a family photoshoot in 2022.

© Photo: Custom Princess Kate shared the cutest photo with her youngest son Prince Louis

She's paired her blouse with both slim-fitting denim and wide-leg trousers by Massimo Dutti, completing the look with her trusty sleek Superga Cotu Classic trainers. For the flower show she added Monica Vinader earrings and a Cartier watch.

© WireImage The princess also wore the blouse at the Chelsea Flower Show

For more styling inspiration, I love how M&S have paired theirs with wide-leg jeans and chunky gold jewellery, but they also have a matching midi skirt available for a co-ord that's a whole different vibe and so versatile for this season. Think cottagecore but make it chic.

Marks & Spencer's broderie blouse is part of a co-ord

Timeless and undeniably romantic, broderie anglaise is always having a moment. Originating in 19th-century England, the delicate embroidery technique is marked by intricate cutwork and soft, feminine detailing. Vintage style that can be made contemporary with modern cuts, it's ideal for the royals.

"Sweet yet stylish, broderie anglaise ticks the boxes as a pretty summer fabric that looks luxurious, even if it it's affordable," says HELLO!'s shopping editor Carla Challis. "It's giving Parisian vibes on a high street budget, and I for one love a broderie anglaise blouse on a chillier summer day, tucked into jeans. It's a multi-generational style that suits everyone."

If you're shopping for a pretty blouse but your budget is higher, I think Boden's Alice Broderie Top is beautiful - and it's a brand that also comes royally-approved as it's been spotted worn by Kate on multiple occasions.

With billowy sleeves and romantic ruffles, the shirt is cut in a relaxed fit that's designed to fall just above hip. It retails for £99 but it's an investment piece you'll bring out on repeat.