Princess Kate's red hot look and vampy leather gloves will make you double take

The Princess of Wales' unrivalled style reigned supreme on Wednesday as she joined her husband Prince William at the St David's Day parade in Windsor.

Princess Kate, 41, brought the spring sunshine in a fabulous red ensemble that showed off her sartorial flair. The mother-of-three's look consisted of a longline tailored coat by Alexander McQueen and statement heeled boots, which looked phenomenal on her feminine frame. Take a look at her most memorable looks in the clip below…

The royal appeared to be wearing a silky red dress beneath her designer outerwear, levelling up her look with a striking black fascinator and a delicate diamond-encrusted pin worn on her left lapel - the Welsh Guards leek brooch.

Queen Elizabeth II's Welsh Guards leek brooch was designed for her in 1960 using the drawings of the Welsh Guardsmen. the royal was gifted the brooch as a regimental present funded by the guardsmen, who each paid 12 and a half pence.

The royal paid homage to Wales with a dazzling leek brooch

Princess Kate's leek brooch appears to be slightly smaller than the late monarch's original, which suggests she is wearing Princess Diana's replica of the brooch. Kate's late mother-in-law first wore her leek brooch while watching a parade of the First Battalion of Welsh Guards in London in 1990.

The Princess wore the most striking leather gloves

Princess Kate's chocolate brown tresses were styled in a neat chignon, highlighting her delicate features. As for makeup, the royal looked radiant as ever with a rosy blush, defined brows and a light bronze eyeshadow making up her ageless beauty glow.

The poignant occasion marks the first time Prince William has visited Welsh Guards since becoming the Prince of Wales and Colonel of the Regiment.

Following the parade, the royal duo will meet with families from the Regiment as well as a group of troops from the 5th Royal Australian Regiment who are currently in the UK helping to train the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

GET THE LOOK

Vanessa skirted coat, £200, Monsoon

Princess Kate and Prince William's outing comes just after the couple returned from Wales, where they went head-to-head in a cycling challenge during a visit to a fitness centre.

The Princess of Wales, who is famed for her incredibly strict exercise regime, took the challenge in her stride despite wearing a maxi skirt and knee-high boots – but the same can't be said for her husband.

Kate looked incredible in a waist-cinching houndstooth skirt from Zara, paired with a sleek white turtle-neck top. Her tailored cream coat was the ultimate layer for the February chill, which she paired with the boldest boots. Is there any outfit the royal can't perfect?

