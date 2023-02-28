Princess Kate is a style queen in £20 Zara skirt and the boldest knee-high boots

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on Tuesday for a series of engagements in South Wales. The royal couple looked to be all smiles as they continued their time in the country following the Wales vs England Six Nations rugby match in Cardiff on Sunday.

Dressed for the February chill, Princess Kate, 41, looked radiant in a waist-cinching pleated Zara skirt and sleek white turtle-neck top. Her tailored cream coat looked fabulous on her feminine silhouette, which she paired with the boldest knee-high boots. Is there any outfit the royal can't perfect? Discover her best looks of all time in the clip below...

The mother-of-three styled her glossy chocolate tresses in a relaxed waved style, elevating her natural beauty glow with a soft blush, defined brows and lashing of mascara.

As for accessories, Princess Kate wrapped up warm in elegant black gloves whilst armed with a sleek croc-effect Mulberry handbag.

During their time in South Wales, the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing.

They will then go on to will meet emergency workers, volunteers and supporters of Wales Air Ambulance and will hear about their recent operations across Wales. Take a look at their arrival in the clip below...

It's been a busy week for the royal duo, who sparked excitement on Saturday when they sang the Welsh national anthem for the first time since adopting their Wales titles.

Looking elegant as ever at the Six Nations, Princess Kate wrapped up warm in a striking red and cream houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker, featuring tailored long sleeves, smart lapels, a double-breasted buttoned design and a tweed texture.

The Princess wore a striking Catherine Walker coat dress

The mother-of-three famously wore the red-and-white wool coat back in 2018 when she was pregnant with Prince Louis.

While many royal fans were left enchanted by her figure-flattering attire, others were left wondering if the Princess was trying to make a statement by recycling her former maternity wardrobe.

