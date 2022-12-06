Princess Kate and Queen Consort Camilla wow in tiaras as King Charles hosts first Diplomatic Reception - best photos The royal ladies looked incredible

The Prince and Princess of Wales dazzled at the King's first Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night.

Kate looked stunning in a red embellished gown, accessorising with the Lotus Flower tiara that she last wore in 2015 for the China state banquet.

Meanwhile, Prince William donned a white-tie style tuxedo, as he was pictured in the car alongside his wife, as they made their way to the London reception.

It comes hours before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to make a red carpet appearance at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York.

Kate wore the Lotus Flower tiara

The Diplomatic Reception, which takes place annually, sees the monarch and other members of the royal family welcome over 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace.

The white-tie event was last held in 2019 and has been unable to take place for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kate also wore the late Queen's earrings

The King and Queen Consort hosted a state visit for the South African president, Cyril Ramaphosa, last month.

At the state banquet, the Princess of Wales stunned in an embellished white Jenny Packham gown and the Lover's Knot tiara – a favourite of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

