Duchess Sophie is stunning in fitted trousers at puppy guide dog class

The Duchess of Edinburgh always dresses stylishly and the wife of Prince Edward wore yet another fabulous outfit on Monday for a Big Help Out event.

Sophie, 58, donned a pair of elegant red tailored trousers to take part in a puppy class with the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre, held at a pop-up Coronation Cafe for which the Duchess is Patron.

Sophie teamed her bright fitted trousers with her Max Mara beige blazer – recycled for the occasion – a pretty floral blouse by ME+EM and her Penelope Chilvers wedge heels, which we have seen her wear before.

© getty Duchess of Edinburgh leaves after taking part in a puppy class

The royal went for a simple beauty look: Sophie style her blonde shoulder-length hair in a half up-half-down look, kept her lip colour neutral and accentuated her eyes with a sweep of black mascara and liner.

© getty Sophie takes part in a puppy class at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre

The Duke and Duchess attended the puppy training class in Reading for the Big Help Out initiative.

The royal couple joined volunteers and staff for an interactive training class that focused on teaching the puppies skills to help on their journey to becoming guide dogs.

© Chris Jackson The Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie has been the patron of Guide Dogs since July 2021, succeeding Princess Alexandra, who held the position for over 60 years.

The Big Help Out is a day when people are encouraged to volunteer in their communities, part of the celebrations of the Coronation of King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla.

Sophie told onlookers that the coronation had been “extraordinary”, while the Duke said that he thought the ceremony went “very well” and that despite being shorter than 1953, nothing was “missing” from it.

© bbc Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie

The previous evening at the Coronation Concert, Sophie wowed royal fans during Lionel Ritchie's incredible rendition of 'All Night Long', as she showcased her sultry dance moves in a rare moment of public boogying!

The former Countess of Wessex dressed to perfection wearing a coral dress which she accessorised with a pair of gold statement earrings.

© Getty Images Duchess of Edinburgh arriving to take her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert

Sophie was joined by a number of other royal dancers in the royal box, for the much anticipated Coronation Concert which took place at Windsor Castle as part of the historic royal weekend.

For the King's coronation ceremony, Sophie wore a Suzannah London gown, which was fairly concealed underneath her robe.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible as she arrived with her family to the King's coronation

Sophie's 19-year-old daughter, Lady Louise, also looked gorgeous wearing the same designer. The teenager opted for a ladylike white and blue floral dress and a powder blue hat from Jane Taylor millinery.

Lady Louise has blossomed into a veritable royal fashionista

