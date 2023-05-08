Coronation live: Prince and Princess of Wales en route to scout hut in Berkshire

Following the triumph of Sunday's Coronation Concert, the Big Help Out is getting underway

The final coronation festivities will take place on bank holiday Monday, rounding off a jubilant weekend for the nation.

While the King and Queen will not be appearing publicly on Monday, other members of the royal family will be stepping out on their behalf – including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Monday has been named the day of the Big Help Out and billed as a lasting volunteering legacy to mark Charles’s crowning.

The public have been encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles on the extra bank holiday with more than 1,500 charities involved.

An app has been created to allow people to search for volunteering opportunities, ranging from helping the elderly to working with environmental charities and supporting animal welfare.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain on Monday May 8, (the King and Queen) will not be attending any events in-person. These will instead be attended by other members of the royal family.”

William and Kate will be rolling up their sleeves and helping out volunteers at a local scout hut as part of the Big Help Out.

They will spend time at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough to renovate and improve the building with works including resetting a path, digging a new soakaway, sanding and revarnishing the front door, adding planters to the front of the building and adding a mural to create a lasting legacy of the Big Help Out’s work.

The 3rd Upton Scouts Hut was built in 1982 and is used by a variety of community groups in the area, including the local mosque, a senior citizens contact group for members of the Asian community and the Scout group themselves.

The building is also used by ‘Slough All Nations,’ a group with heritage spanning across St. Kitts & Nevis, and which provides recreation and leisure activities to improve health and wellbeing and promote community cohesion. The Princess of Wales has been Joint President of the Scouts since 2020.

It comes after the royals stepped out in force on Sunday evening to celebrate at the Coronation Concert, held at Windsor Castle.

While Prince Louis missed on the musical extravaganza, William and Kate did bring along George and Charlotte – and the family had the best time.

Take That, billed as pop “royalty”, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie brought the house down and got the royals on their feet and dancing – including King Charles and Queen Camilla – during the 95-minute extravaganza.

The concert in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, saw Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches revealed little-known facts about the monarch and included moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There were also performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.