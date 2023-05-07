Duchess Sophie is chic in coral at the Coronation Concert - see photo!

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped into the royal spotlight on Sunday 7 May to watch the Coronation Concert alongside other members of the royal family - an exciting occasion for everyone involved.

The former Countess of Wessex dressed to perfection wearing a coral dress which she accessorised with a pair of gold statement earrings.

The 58-year-old turned heads, that's for sure. And would you just look at those sleeves (above!). Stunning.

The wife of the Duke of Edinburgh looked carefree and at ease as she sat next to her 15-year-old son Earl of Wessex.

It has been a busy weekend for Sophie and her family. On Saturday they were all in attendance during the historic occasion of King Charles' coronation, Sophie wore a Suzannah London gown. While it was fairly concealed underneath her robe, the creator of the dress has shared some wonderful posts on Instagram to delight fans with all of the intricate details.

One photo was captioned: "What an incredible honour for me and my team today. HRH Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter Lady Louise both wearing our dresses for the Coronation today. The Dsse wore a couture dress from our London Atelier. The cream floor length gown was embroidered with British meadow florals inspired by ceramicist Rachel Dein and embroidered by Jenny King using traditional Irish stitch technique.

The royal was also accompanied by her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex."

In a later post, sharing a video of the dress, she wrote: "I have been asked how long this beautiful gown took to make. A project like this is created in many small stages from initial concept. This is one of the first initial layouts of the embroidery on the toile- almost a 3-D version of a sketch. I felt it was interesting to show. There were many layers added to the embroidery after this point and creative designing on the form to achieve the end result.

The whole entire process was so enjoyable for us all. We were and will always be so grateful for these opportunities."

She continued: "Thank you to HRH Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and her wonderful team for making this such a pleasure and entrusting us with this part of modern history."

Sophie's 19-year-old daughter, Lady Louise, also looked gorgeous wearing the same designer. The teenager opted for a ladylike white and blue floral dress and a powder blue hat from Jane Taylor millinery.

Instagram and Twitter were awash with praise for Lady Louise's brand new look and on-point styling. Do we have a new royal style star in the making?