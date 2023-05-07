Duchess Sophie shows off sultry dance moves as whole royal family dance to Lionel Richie

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie shows off sultry dance moves as royal family all dance to Lionel Ritchie
Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie
Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon
Sophie Vokes-DudgeonHead of DigitalLondon

Duchess Sophie wowed royal fans during Lionel Ritchie's incredible rendition of 'All Night Long' on Sunday evening, as she showcased her sultry dance moves in a rare moment of public boogying! Prince Edward's wife is clearly a huge fan of Lionel's and impressed royal followers with her natural talent. 

Sophie, 58, was joined by a number of other royal dancers in the royal box, for the much anticipated Coronation Concert which took place at Windsor Castle as part of the historic royal weekend. Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a quick dance with mum Kate and dad Prince William, while Duchess Sophie's kids Lady Louise and Earl of Wessex tapped their toes with dad Edward.

But there's no doubt in our minds that Sophie's dancing stood out amongst that of the other royals - even the new King and Queen! Watch the moment below...

Scroll on to see some other highlights of the incredible concert. 

George and William enjoying a giggle© Getty
George and William enjoying a giggle during the show
Duchess of Edinburgh arriving to take her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle © Getty Images
Duchess of Edinburgh looked sensational as she took her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert
Zara and Mike tindall greet Duchess Sophie at King Charles coronation concert
Mike and Zara caught up with Sophie before the concert began
Princess Kate looked gorgeous in her scarlet suit
Princess Kate looked gorgeous in her scarlet suit
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of © Chris Jackson
Katy gave a stunning rendition of Firework
