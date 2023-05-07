Duchess Sophie shows off sultry dance moves as whole royal family dance to Lionel Richie

Sophie Wessex wasn't the only one dancing at the Coronation Concert - the King, William, Kate and their children George and Charlotte were also eager to get to their feet

Duchess Sophie wowed royal fans during Lionel Ritchie's incredible rendition of 'All Night Long' on Sunday evening, as she showcased her sultry dance moves in a rare moment of public boogying! Prince Edward's wife is clearly a huge fan of Lionel's and impressed royal followers with her natural talent.

Sophie, 58, was joined by a number of other royal dancers in the royal box, for the much anticipated Coronation Concert which took place at Windsor Castle as part of the historic royal weekend. Prince George and Princess Charlotte enjoyed a quick dance with mum Kate and dad Prince William, while Duchess Sophie's kids Lady Louise and Earl of Wessex tapped their toes with dad Edward.

But there's no doubt in our minds that Sophie's dancing stood out amongst that of the other royals - even the new King and Queen! Watch the moment below...

Scroll on to see some other highlights of the incredible concert.

© Getty George and William enjoying a giggle during the show

© Getty Images Duchess of Edinburgh looked sensational as she took her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert

Mike and Zara caught up with Sophie before the concert began

Princess Kate looked gorgeous in her scarlet suit