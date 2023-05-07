Coronation concert live: Katy Perry, Amanda Holden, Take That arrive

The King and Queen were joined by members of the royal family to watch the concert in Windsor

The royal family will enjoy a star-studded concert in the grounds of Windsor Castle tonight, following King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to be among the guests in the VIP box as they watch performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Earlier in the day, Prince William shared a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the bash, as he was captured in an Instagram video standing behind a microphone.

William and wife Kate also surprised well-wishers on the Long Walk in Windsor as they joined a Big Lunch celebration. When asked by one little girl where Prince Charlotte was, Prince William replied: "She's very tired after yesterday. She's having a quiet day at home. It was making sure her little brother behaved herself."

BBC Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball was forced to pull out of covering the coronation concert at the last minute after falling ill. Scott Mills will take over from Ball to chat to the crowd ahead of the concert, while Dermot O’Leary will be backstage speaking to the stars before they perform.

On Friday, it was confirmed that singer-songwriter Freya Ridings had also pulled out of the concert due to a mystery illness. She will be replaced by Be Kind hitmaker, Zak Abel.

The concert in Windsor, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

The series of pre-recorded sketches will reveal little-known facts about the monarch and will also include moments from beloved literary figure Winnie the Pooh – seemingly echoing the famous moment Paddington Bear drank tea with the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

© Getty Amanden Holden wowed in a pink trouser suit, while Gareth Malone opted for a paisley suit

Choirmaster Gareth Malone will conduct the 300-strong Coronation Choir during the celebratory event on Sunday evening in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Speaking ahead of the event, Malone told the PA news agency: "I performed at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the then-Prince Charles and my backing track went completely wrong and so the whole thing fell apart and it was the worst ever performance I’ve ever had in my whole career.

"For years I wouldn’t use any technology and I’m hoping that I’m going to lay that ghost to rest this very night."

Malone, along with Amanda Holden, Rose Ayling-Ellis and Motsi Mabuse, were part of a celebrity coaching line-up who mentored the choir ahead of their performance.

© Getty Olly Murs will be among the performers

There will also be performances by Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls.

Classical acts including Andrea Bocelli, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel and Chinese pianist Lang Lang will perform too.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger wows on the red carpet

The Royal Ballet, the Royal Opera, the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal College of Music and the Royal College of Art will come together for the first time to create a one-off performance featuring Sex Education and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa and Olivier Award nominee Mei Mac.

Highlights from King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation

The Wales children were among the 2,300-strong congregation to witness the moment their grandfather and step-grandmother were crowned in Westminster Abbey.

Little Charlotte, eight, who matched her mum Kate in an Alexander McQueen dress and floral headpiece, was a doting big sister to five-year-old Louis, as she held his hand on the way to and from the service.

Charlotte holding hands with Louis

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Prince George return to Buckingham Palace by coach

Louis, who stole the show at last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, retired midway through the ceremony, but joined his parents and siblings during the carriage procession from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Nine-year-old George had a starring role as one of his grandfather's pages of honours, alongside Camilla's grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes, and Freddy Parker Bowles.

© Getty Prince Louis clapped and waved as he viewed the flypast at Buckingham Palace

© Getty The newly crowned King and Queen beam at one another on the balcony

© Getty The King and Queen surrounded by their families

The grand finale of the day came as the King and Queen waved to the crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

They were joined by working members of the royal family to watch the pared-down flypast, including the Waleses, the Edinburghs, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Gloucesters, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra. Take a look at the moment here...

WATCH: The newly crowned King and Queen wave to the crowds from palace balcony

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were also among the royals to attend a big lunch event on Sunday, with the sisters stepping out in Windsor.

© Getty Pregnant Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice stepped out for a joint engagement

Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with husband, Jack Brooksbank, dressed her baby bump in a black and white Gabriela Hearst dress, while mum-of-one Beatrice donned a dark blue blazer and a floral skirt.

