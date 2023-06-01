Princess Kate spotted in Jordan wearing stunning tailored outfit

The Princess of Wales was spotted in Jordan on Wednesday with her husband Prince William ahead of Thursday's Jordanian royal wedding, confirming their attendance at the special nuptials.

A video shared on Instagram shows the royal couple arriving at the St Regis hotel in Amman, with Kate looking chic as ever in one of her go-to outfits - an Alexander McQueen trouser suit teamed with a pair of burgundy heels and a simple white top.

Her hair was blow-dried into a sleek style with a mid-parting and tucked behind her ears, showing one of her signature pairs of pearl earrings.

Interestingly, she carried a transparent travel bag which no doubt housed some of her essentials - though it's difficult to make out what she was carrying.

© Getty William and Kate will be guests at the Jordanian royal wedding

Kate and William are now confirmed to be attending the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and his bride Rajwa Alsaif, alongside other royals from around the world.

Other guests are thought to include Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

The royal couple will be married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as 'katb ktab' in the gardens at Zahran Palace in Amman, Jordan on Thursday at 2pm UK time. Around 140 guests will be in attendance at the nuptials.

Later, a wedding reception will take place at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests in attendance, and in the evening there will be a wedding banquet attended by members of the Royal Hashemite Family, foreign and Arab heads of states, and high-ranking officials.

Kate and William's appearance at the royal wedding shows the strength of the bond between the British and Jordanian royal families, which goes back years.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Hussein will marry Rajwa Al Saif on 1 June

King Abdullah of Jordan's mother is British-born Princess Muna al-Hussein, who was born in Suffolk and changed her name from Antoinette Avril Gardiner upon her marriage to Abdullah's father, King Hussein.

Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania made several visits to the UK during the late Queen's reign, enjoying several audiences with Her Majesty. The Queen also paid a visit to Jordan in 1984.

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock It is not yet known what William and Kate will wear to the royal wedding

Prince William also has a good friendship with the royal groom Crown Prince Hussein, and memorably was pictured watching an England World Cup game at his home during a royal visit to Jordan in 2018.

Princess Kate even lived in Jordan for a period of her childhood between 1984 and 1986, when her father Michael Middleton worked for British Airways.

© Photo: Instagram Queen Rania and King Abdullah of Jordan will host the beautiful wedding at the Zahran Palace

It is not yet known what she will wear to the Islamic wedding ceremony, though many are expecting her to dress traditionally.

If you're inspired by her chic travel outfit, you might be keen to take a leaf from Kate's book when it comes to organisation - so below, we've rounded up some similar travel bags... so you can pack like a royal!

