Princess Kate channels Barbie in candy pink blazer and fitted trousers

The Princess of Wales rocked her beloved pink Alexander McQueen suit to visit the Foundling Museum in London

Whenever the Princess of Wales steps into the spotlight, her unrivalled sense of style never fails to captivate us with her effortless dressing.

On Thursday, Princess Catherine's sartorial status once again reigned supreme as she took to the streets of London, paying a visit to her patronage, the Foundling Museum, to continue her mission to highlight the importance of relationships in early childhood.

It seems the royal has caught on to Barbie fever ahead of the highly anticipated film's release this summer, as she rocked a candy pink power suit from Alexander McQueen and matching silk blouse for her mid-week outing. Take a look at her statement attire in the clip below...

The wife of Prince William slipped into pearly satin heels, elevating her bubblegum-hued ensemble with a statement buckled belt adorned with oversized pearls.

Kate's chocolate brown tresse were swept over her shoulder and styled in tumbling curls, while she highlighted her ageless features with a glowy peachy-toned blush and her signature fluffy brows.

It's not the first time the Princess of Wales has rocked her candy pink power suit. Back in June 2022, Princess Kate's bubblegum pink blazer dominated headlines when she teamed up with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood by hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution.

The mother-of-three, who often repeats her outfits, completed her look with Emmy London's 'Rebecca Pink Makeup Suede Pumps' and accessorised with her striking 'Empress Diamond Carriage earrings' and a matching 'Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace' by British jewellers Mappin & Webb.

If you too wish to live out your Barbie fantasy this summer, several lookalikes of Princess Kate's rose-hued ensemble hit the high street after she rocked it last year - and pastel suits have become the new staple of the season.

Her Royal Highness’ visits will focus on the increased importance of strong, loving and consistent relationships to children who experience adversity, trauma, or bereavement in early life.

The visits will highlight the experiences of those who have spent time in the care system and the experience of carers such as those who have fostered, adopted, or taken care of extended family and friends, known as kinship carers.

The Princess has dedicated her time to raising awareness of the critical importance of early childhood and in January 2023, with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, launched Shaping Us, a long-term campaign. Her Royal Highness will be joined on her visits by Shaping Us champion, Professor Green, who himself was brought up in kinship care.

