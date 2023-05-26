Princess Kate's rainbow wardrobe: the real reason behind her colourful choices?

Over the last fortnight Princess Kate has worn an array of colourful ensembles, from a pretty pink suit to a bold yellow blazer via a billowing blue dress.

The Princess of Wales' latest outfit choices suggest she is following the late Queen Elizabeth II's lead, with the former monarch famously wearing bright outfits to make sure she stands out and the public can easily spot her.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh explained the late Queen's outfit choices in 2017, sharing: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'

"Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen's hat as she went past."

It seems Princess Kate decided to take the same approach to dressing, and fans are loving her bright looks. "Wow! I love this strong and lovely look," one said about the royal's pink suit, while another praised her yellow blazer, writing: "Love how she owns every colour she wears."

On top of ensuring she stands out, Princess Kate often picks the colours of her outfits for special reasons. When she wore a yellow blazer to meet Dame Kelly Holmes, the marigold hue of the royal's blazer matched the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust brand colours.

Was the Princess of Wales' yellow blazer a thoughtful choice?

Later that week she opted for a green dress to visit a mental health charity, with her outfit choice influenced by the fact that The Mental Health Foundation encouraged people to wear green that date to raise awareness about mental wellbeing, as the date fell within Mental Health Awareness Week.

Princess Kate's blue dress for her surprise appearance at the Eurovision was chosen as a not to Ukraine, in another thoughtful move.

Princess Kate wore a two-tone pink dress to the Chelsea Flower Show

The colours royals choose to wear is often a hot topic, with Meghan Markle explaining she opted for neutral hues during her time as working royal, for a considerate reason.

"Most of the time that I was in the UK. I rarely wore colour—there was thought in that," the Duchess of Sussex said during her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary.

"To my understanding, you could never wear the same colour as Her Majesty if there's a group event, but then you also shouldn't be wearing the same colour as one of the other more senior members of the family. So I was like, 'Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?' Camel, beige, white... so I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I'm not trying to stand out here. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in," she continued.

