Royal Style Watch: From Duchess Meghan’s gold bodycon to Princess Kate’s flippy frock

From old to gold, discover the best royal looks from the Princess of Wales and more

Colour! Contrast! Couture! All themes that beautifully tie royal looks together this past week. The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex championed golden girl aesthetics in striking yellow tones, while the Duchess of Edinburgh opted for cool blue for more than one outfit change.

Her daughter Lady Louise Windsor borrowed a piece or two from her mother’s archive (as all daughters do), while Princess Eugenie continued to make a case for maternitywear in florals.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales made a poignant trip to Bath on Tuesday in light of Mental Health Awareness month, bringing the sunshine in one of the boldest ensembles we've ever seen her wear.

Brightening up Bath, the wife of Prince William was immaculately dressed for the occasion as she stepped out in a marigold-yellow blazer and crisp white cigarette pants. Princess Kate's eclectic ensemble comprised of a cream ribbed top tucked into her silhouette-skimming trousers, which she made casual with her much-loved £120 Veja trainers.

The princess wore her favourite summer shoe style - two tone

On Thursday afternoon, the Princess of Wales stepped out to visit the home of charity Anna Freud. The mother-of-three has marked Mental Health Awareness Week with visits to two charities this week. Anna Freud is a charity which uses scientific research to provide young people with the support they need at a time when they needed.

The royal turned out a true Marilyn Monroe moment as she braved the wind in a day dress which she owns in more than one colour, and for good reason. Her forest green Suzannah London frock featured short sleeves, a subtle portrait neckline, short sleeves, button-down detailing and an elegant frontal split.

She paired the throw-on garment with some nude and black ballet pumps by one of her favourite dress designers Alessandra Rich.

The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan and Prince Harry attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards together

Style runs through her veins, so the Duchess of Sussex’s dazzling appearance on Tuesday was far from a shock. Stepping out in New York to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards where she was named as one of the honourees, Duchess Meghan gleamed as she took her place in the spotlight.

Meghan looked so glamorous as she arrived in a slinky, and strapless, gold midi dress by Johanna Ortiz, from a past season, that featured a scallop design and an exposed zipper in the back, as well as discreet cut-out detailing on the torso

The gorgeous look was paired with Bronze Metallic Lizard-Print Lock High-Heel Sandals by Tom Ford, ($1350) and she accessorized with a Carolina Herrara Metropolitan Insignia’ Small Box Bag in Yellow ($1420). Meghan styled her raven locks in curls over one shoulder, and her radiant beauty shone through as she kept her make-up neutral and classic, with a bronzed glow and a nude lip.

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an hour with local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were beaming in new photos shared on the Archewell website in light recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to a Santa Barbara-based youth group, engaging in a discussion around the pressures of social media, and how it impacts mental wellbeing.

While fashion likely wasn't on Meghan's agenda as she joined her husband for the poignant discussion, the mother-of-two certainly delivered in the style stakes as she nailed the perfect balance between businesswear and Cali-girl chic.

Duchess Meghan, 41, kept things simple in a fitted black bodycon dress adorned with clear buttons. Her long-sleeved midi dress fell to her knees as she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe heels in ballet-slipper pink.

The Duchess of Edinburgh

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

When it comes to style, the Duchess of Edinburgh is a creature of habit. Don’t get us wrong, this is far from a bad thing. As a result, we’ve become oh so familiar with the royal’s wardrobe and favourite brands, meaning when she debuts a recycled look for a royal event, we know just where to find it.

On Tuesday, Duchess Sophie attended The Not Forgotten Association Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, relying once again on her go-to brand Suzannah London. The royal recycled one of her beloved coat dresses from the luxury label, which is aptly called the ‘Sophie.’

Sophie’s ‘Sophie’ featured a French blue hue, three-quarter-length sleeves, a fit and flare silhouette, a belted waistline, a shawl neckline and a silk finish. The elegant number which retails at approximately £3,000, was paired with Strathberry’s ‘East/West Mini Leather Crossbody Bag in Seagrass with Bottle Green Interior,’ which added an extra £455 to the outfit’s price tag.

© Getty Duchess Sophie formerly wore her stylish leather jacket back in 2017

The Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Countess of Wessex and Forfar) nailed the art of elevated dressing this week when she attended a glamorous event in London for the Chartered Management Institute Women's Annual Conference.

The wife of Prince Edward, 58, looked fabulous in a fit-and-flare striped dress from Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label. Duchess Sophie layered her candy cane print dress with a runway-worthy Prada jacket . Sophie's vintage Prada jacket featured a collarless cut, structured shoulders elevated with leather epaulettes and a svelte tailored fit that highlighted her feminine silhouette.

Lady Louise Windsor

© Getty Lady Louise competes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Just one week after wowing royal fans at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, Lady Louise Windsor put on yet another stylish appearance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 19-year-old student, who is in her first year of studies at the University of St. Andrews, rose to the occasion in a smart, equine-inspired ensemble as she took part in a carriage driving procession while her parents the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh proudly looked on. While the day was no doubt a bittersweet occasion for Lady Louise following her grandfather Prince Philip's passing, the young royal was in high spirits, beaming at the crowds as she made her way around the racecourse.

The youngster rocked a smart navy blazer with a horse print scarf knotted around her neck. Very elegant– and apt for the occasion! She added a coordinating blue trilby with pheasant feather embellishment and sported soft, natural makeup including a bright pink lip.

Princess Eugenie

© Instagram Princess Eugenie dressed her bump in a pretty floral number from Cefinn London

Princess Eugenie is due to give birth to her second child any day now, but the royal is still fulfilling her royal duties, having visited a school to learn about their Voices of Welcome project just last week. In an Instagram post shared by The Anti Slavery Collective on Monday, the heavily pregnant royal looked radiant as ever as she smiled alongside students and teachers from The Archbishop's School in Canterbury.

Princess Eugenie looked lovely for the occasion, dressing her blossoming baby bump in a floral print maxi dress from Cefinn Studio. The elegant smocked 'Isla' gown featured a romantic ruffled bodice and frilled tiers on the skirt.

