Princess Kate is an island goddess in strapless beach dress from unearthed holiday photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales' holiday wardrobe was full of colour in the Solomon Islands

The Princess of Wales' summer wardrobe has already shown its face this season, with the effortlessly elegant royal stepping out at RHS Chelsea Flower Show on Tuesday wearing the brightest silk shirt dress in a candy pink hue.

While the royal's immaculate style reflects her now senior royal position, Princess Kate's post-wedding era served up several fun outfits and daring printed dresses we hope she recreates one day.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's fashion transformation

Rewind to 2012 when the Prince and Princess of Wales (then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) embarked on a royal tour of South Asia. In photographs captured of the couple in the Solomon Islands, Kate is a total island goddess in a strapless tiered dress.

© Getty Princess Kate's fuschia pink beach dress was teamed with heeled espadrilles

The Princess's dress was designed and made at Rarotonga, Cook Islands, by Cook Island designer Ellena Tavioni Pittman of design house TAV.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore traditional Island clothing during a visit to the Governor General's House

The website reads: "Established in 1987 TAV, the brand represents the romance and escapism that is the mood of the Pacific by utilizing traditional motifs, such as sea life, flora and fauna patterns in print designs – namely block printing, hand painting and dip dyeing all of which are done by hand using various fabric paint and techniques."

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales donned the brightest colours

The royal completed her beach-babe aesthetic by slipping into raffia-wedged espadrilles and letting her brown tresses fall down to her shoulders in natural, mermaid-like waves.

Prince William was aptly dressed for the couple's sun-soaked tour too, switching up his usual suave shirts and suit trousers for an ocean-blue printed shirt.

THROWBACK FASHION: Princess Kate defied expectations in corset dress during date day with Prince William



It's nearly half term for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. After the excitement of King Charles' coronation, we can't help but wonder whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will whisk their children away for some R&R following a busy few weeks in the royal spotlight.

Following a lush stay at five-star Atlantis Paradise Resort last summer, Princess Catherine vowed to return to the Caribbean with her children.

© Getty Kate wore a pink ME+EM dress earlier this week

Kate was attending a State Dinner in Kingston, Jamaica when she told fellow guests of her wish to return. "It was great, I wish I could stay longer," said the mum-of-three, who only spent two nights in Jamaica on their whistlestop tour.

© Getty The Princess was all smiles as she arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show

"We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.