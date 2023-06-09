Duchess Sophie surprises with exclusive £7,500 Hermes bag - but it’s not what you think

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in London

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an appearance at a London school on Wednesday, looking elegant as ever in another chic and neutral outfit.

Sophie opted for some of her tried-and-tested favourite pieces for her visit to Richard Atkins Primary School in Brixton as part of NSPCC's Childhood Day, wearing her white Chloé fitted blazer and Sportmax checked trousers with a pair of chunky clog heels.

She carried one of her favourite Sophie Habsburg straw handbags, too, but it was the accessory she was wearing around her neck that really caught our eye.

The royal wore her Hermès ‘Constance’ Amulette Rose Gold Pendant, worth around £7,500 – which features an adorable miniature charm of the famous Hermes shoulder bag, studded with diamonds. You can see pictures from the royal event on the royal family's website.

Sophie wore the Hermès 'Amulettes Constance' pendant, made in rose gold and encrusted with diamonds

The 'Constance' bag dates back to 1959 and was a favourite of former First Lady of the United States, Jacqueline Kennedy. With its signature 'H' clasp, it can't go unnoticed.

Hermès was a favourite fashion brand of the late Queen Elizabeth, who was fond of the French house's colourful silk scarves. Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex was recently spotted sporting the famous Hermès 'Oran' sandals, while Denmark's Crown Princess Mary proudly owns an exclusive Birkin bag.

© Getty Images Sophie previously wore her Hermes necklace during the 'Big Jubilee Lunch', to mark the late Queen's platinum jubilee

Sophie previously wore her beautiful Hermès necklace to the platinum jubilee celebrations of the late Queen, which could have been a sweet nod to Her Majesty's signature style.

The Duchess has been particularly busy lately, and also stepped out on Tuesday this week. Sophie paid a visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice in Guildford, wearing a beautiful white dress for the poignant engagement.

© TMZ/BACKGRID Duchess Meghan owns a pair of brown leather Hermes 'Oran' slides

She teamed her crisp ME+EM dress with a black textured jacket by Sandro, adding her Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges for a summery look.

Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting, and opted for natural, glowing makeup as usual. For a playful twist, she added a hot pink pedicure to her look - proving that royal ladies are becoming freer with their beauty choices.

It was once thought that the Queen didn't approve of bold nail shades, but the Duchess of Sussex has previously sported a chic dark manicure - and Princess Kate recently wore a bright red shade.

© Getty Images Sophie visited Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice, in a chic white dress and black jacket

Sophie’s latest outing comes following a more glamorous appearance last week when she attended the Oscar Foundation ball in her figure-hugging formalwear.

The Duchess chose the Emilio Pucci one-shoulder piece from her recycled royal wardrobe - a number which dates back around 10 years, since Sophie originally wore the dress in 2013.

The red lace gown was full-length and featured an asymmetric neckline with a neutral underlay. She teamed the look with stacks of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles and some pretty drop earrings, and she styled her blonde hair in pretty curls.

Unsurprisingly, plenty of royal fans reacted to her gorgeous look when pictures began to circulate on social media.

"Now that is one sexy dress," one wrote, adding a fire emoji. "I had no memory of it, great to see it again. She looks so happy!"

Another added: "I love this dress. And ten years later it fits [perfectly]. Wow!" A further replied: "Hot mama, she looks amazing!"