Sophie Wessex's £7.7k Hermès necklace has a serious lookalike - and it's a royal bargain

The Countess of Wessex has long been recognised as one of the most fashionable royal ladies, and her array of colourful outfits across the Queen's Jubilee Weekend was no exception to this rule.

Looking bold and beautiful in a striking linen blazer from Giuliva Heritage at the Big Jubilee Lunch on Sunday, the 57-year-old royal was the picture of elegance in the smart, silhouette-enhancing ensemble - but did you spot her dazzling accessory?

Sophie accessorised with an ultra-chic 'Constance' Amulette necklace from Hermès. The stunning jewellery features a delicate pendant in rose gold set with 65 glistening 18-carat diamonds.

Retailing for £7,500, the wife of Prince Edward's eye-catching accessory is certainly a luxury item. Hermès links the iconic bag-shaped necklace to a member of the Hermés family's own design.

Sophie wore the dazzling Hermès accessory to the Big Jubilee Lunch

"In 1930, Robert Dumas, a member of the Hermès family, designed the bag that, in 1956, came to be known as the Kelly bag. Its fastener, a turn clasp, is a jewel in itself.

"It now appears on wide crocodile skin bracelets in bright colours or Milanese mesh woven with gold threads. It is also present on thin bracelets such as yellow or rose gold, or white gold bangles set with diamonds."

Though nothing quite equates to the unrivalled luxury of Hermés, there are several similar necklaces available on the high street that emulate a glimmer of Sophie's ethereal royal style.

18ct Gold Lock Necklace, £62, Selfridges

Diamante Necklace, was £12, now £6, River Island

It's not the first time we've seen Sophie don the striking green blazer. Proving she's every inch the queen of a capsule wardrobe, the thrifty royal previously wore her linen outerwear last month while touring the Channel Islands.

This time, Sophie teamed the statement jacket with a bold pair of check trousers. So chic!

Sophie has worn her striking blazer on a number of occasions

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday, an event which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.

Looking particularly stunning, Sophie donned a bespoke gingham power suit by Suzannah London, catching the attention of royal fans in her striking pink ensemble.

