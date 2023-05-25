5 times Meghan Markle wore Princess Diana's most precious jewels

From diamond necklaces to Cartier watches, the Duchess of Sussex has worn several of her late mother-in-law's jewellery through the years

The Duchess of Sussex has one of the most stunning jewellery collections, with everything from pearls gifted by the late Queen Elizabeth II to inherited royal heirlooms making up her glittering archive.

Meghan has been seen wearing several pieces that once belonged to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. From her spellbinding engagement ring, to diamond sets and vintage watches, several of the former Princess of Wales' jewels have been gifted to Meghan by her husband, Prince Harry.

Princess Diana is understood to have written a personal letter of wishes to her sons William and Harry, permitting them to share her precious jewellery with their future wives. "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it", the Princess stated.

In the five years that Meghan has been married to Prince Harry, we've seen her debut jewellery from Diana's collection, including necklaces, earrings and bracelets. Scroll on to discover all of Diana's jewels that Meghan has worn in public.

Princess Diana's butterfly suite © Getty Meghan wore Princess Diana's diamond and sapphire butterfly studs during a tour of Australia in 2018 During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia back in 2018, Meghan wore a pair of butterfly studs, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law. Made of yellow gold, the charming earrings are set with diamonds and blue gemstones. The former Princess of Wales had an entire suite of butterfly accessories, including a gold choker adorned with a butterfly pendant, and a diamond and sapphire bracelet, which Meghan has also worn.

Princess Diana's Cartier tennis bracelet © Getty The Duchess of Sussex wore Diana's diamond tennis bracelet tothe Annual Salute To Freedom Gala on November 10, 2021 in New York City. One of the most beautiful bracelets in the late Princess Diana's collection was her Cartier 'Tennis' bracelet. It's one that has standed the test of time too, as it looks just as dazzling on the Duchess of Sussex's wrist as it did on the former Princess of Wales'. The diamond tennis bracelet has been in Meghan's possession for a number of years, with the royal was first spotted wearing it in 2018 during the royal tour of Australia and Fiji. Meghan also paid tribute to Diana by wearing the bracelet at her infamous interview with Oprah, going on to wear the diamond bracelet as she and Prince Harry attended the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala in New York City.

Princess Diana's Cartier watch © Getty In 2022, as she and Harry attended a reception for the Invictus Games, Meghan was pictured wearing Diana's Cartier Tank Watch In 2022, as she and Harry attended a reception for the Invictus Games, Meghan was pictured wearing Diana's Cartier Tank Watch. While Princess Diana's timeless gold watch has become a prized item in Meghan's jewellery collection, the Duchess' love for the Cartier Tank is a long lasting love affair. He royal splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she previously told HELLO!. "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

Princess Diana's Asprey aquamarine ring © Getty Meghan Markle dazzled in Princess Diana's aquamarine ring following their wedding reception The Duchess of Sussex is now the proud owner of one of Princess Diana's most memorable jewels - her aquamarine cocktail ring. Meghan wore the beautiful blue accessory at the reception of her wedding, and once again at the Ripple of Hope Awards in 2022. Princess Diana's aquamarine ring features an emerald cut aquamarine flanked by small solitaire diamonds, and is set on a 24-carat yellow gold band. It was made by Asprey in 1996 and is estimated to be worth around £85,000.

Meghan Markle's engagement ring © Getty The Duchess of Sussex's bespoke engagement ring includes two diamonds from Princess Diana's collection Meghan's breathtaking engagement ring is equally sentimental as it is sparkling, with a trio of diamonds set on a delicate yellow gold band. The Duchess' spellbinding accessory was designed by Prince Harry himself, using diamonds from his late mother's personal collection. "The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's [Meghan's] favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said during the couple's first sit-down interview with the BBC, hours after they announced their engagement.

