Princess Kate’s £3.4k earrings that flew under your radar are not to be missed

We could only ever dream of only jewels that cost a small fortune, but for the Princess of Wales, this is a reality. Prince William’s wife wore a pair of extravagant topaz earrings as she attended the Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday, and nobody seemed to clock the stunning pieces.

Princess Kate complemented her Elie Saab aesthetic by frosting herself with Kiki MacDonough’s ‘Lola Blue Topaz Hoop Earrings’ worth £3,400. The aqua blue gems added a tinge of cool colour to her lavish lace ensemble, which she previously wore to Ascot back in 2019.

Complete with a bespoke 'Macramé Pussy Bow Blouse, and 'Embroidered Tulle Skirt' from the coveted Lebanese designer's Resort 2019 collection, the royal mother-of-three's silhouette-skimming gown was the perfect choice for a spring day. A Philip Treacy hat was the cherry on top of a divine outfit choice.

© Getty The radiant royal recycled one of her most famous dresses with stunning topaz earrings to match

Kate was joined at the event by her husband Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales coordinated in blue

The couple mingled with around 8,000 guests at the palace, with a military band playing background music. Guests enjoyed cups of tea, sandwiches and slices of cake, while taking a stroll around the gardens.

© Getty Princess Kate wore earrings worth £3400 and looked sensational doing so

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what was known as “breakfasts”, although they took place in the afternoon.

© Getty The royal was accompanied by husband Prince William

Prince Edward donned a morning suit with a pink tie, while his wife Sophie, opted for a blue dress by Suzannah London and a Jane Taylor hat that twinned with Kate’s blue attire.

© Getty A pussybow bow blouse was elegantly paired with a blue skirt to make for a regal garden party look

Kensington Palace shared a sweet snap of the pair as they greeted guests and a lot of fans are sharing the same thoughts about their outfits.

© Getty The couple stood for the national anthem before greeting guests

"I love Sophie twinning with Catherine, it's my favorite thing," one commented. Love Kate and Sophie matching," another added. A third said: "Loving the coordinated blue outfits & double wide smiles."

© Getty The Princess looked stunning in an Elie Saab dress and Philip Treacy hat

The outdoor shindig came just days after the King and Queen celebrated their joint coronation at Westminster Abbey last Saturday. The senior working royals joined the carriage procession as a newly crowned Charles and Camilla travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

© Getty Duchess Sophie twinned with Kate in cornflower blue

After arriving at the palace, the King and Queen, dressed in their robes, took the royal salute in the gardens.The couple then appeared on the balcony with working members of the royal family to wave to the crowds as they watched a spectacular flypast.

