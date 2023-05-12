Duchess Sophie’s silky outfit from the coronation everyone missed

King Charles III’s coronation was a whirlwind of style. From Alexander McQueen to Elie Saab, all the top designers across the globe showcased beautiful designs sported by royal ladies. Yet did you spot the Duchess of Edinburgh’s luxury look during the three-day extravaganza?

During the Big Lunch, Duchess Sophie met with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides in Cranleigh Village Hall. For the outing, she looked to esteemed Italian label Etro, a designer brand renowned for its contemporary rustic designs and pretty paisley mania.

The mother-of-two graced the scene in Etro’s ‘Cotton Patterned Midi Dress’ which featured a light blue backdrop, a patchwork of prints, half-length sleeves, a sharp V-neck and an ethereal floating silhouette as the royal walked.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh greeting people as she arrives to attend a Big Lunch with residents and representatives from the Royal British Legion, the Scouts and the Guides in Cranleigh Village Hall

As for her choice of accessories, we all knew what was coming. Sophie clasped a large woven tote bag with blue handles and tassels by Sophia Habsburg. The bag perfectly complemented the Duchess’ Penelope Chilver’s ‘Colina Leather Wedges,’ another favourite brand of the royal household.

© Getty The royal looked beyond beautiful in a silky Etro number

Duchess Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose with a middle parting and opted for a natural makeup look as always.

© Getty The royal was joined by her husband Prince Edward during the wholesome day

She crouched down to speak with children as she accompanied her husband Prince Edward on their royal engagement.

Perhaps the sweetest sartorial touch we have ever seen was Sophie’s necklace. She wore Felt London’s ‘Diamond E,L & J Letter Charm,’ that retails at £88 and pays tribute to her husband, Edward and children, Louise and James.

© Getty Sophie featured heavily in the grand coronation weekend

Royal fans adored the wholesome nod to her loved ones. “The ELJ necklace is very heartfelt nod to her loves - Edward, Louise and James,” one wrote, while another said: “ETRO is proving to be a very popular brand. The prints are quite unique. Pretty bag!” A third added: “My favourite look of The Big Lunch! She looks like casual but still elegant,” and a fourth noted: “Always gorgeous and classy. Lady Louise is smart to keep borrowing from Mom's closet!”

© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess of Wales coordinated in blue for the garden party at Buckingham Palace

Duchess Sophie’s latest sartorial hit closely follows another displayed at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were among the guests to head to the second garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace and Sophie looked absolutely stunning in a fitted blue dress by Suzannah London.

© Getty Images Duchess of Edinburgh arriving to take her seat in the Royal Box for the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle

The royal couple were joined at the event by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne. Edward looked very dapper in a suit and top hat as he posed alongside his wife at the beginning of the event. Sophie's outfit had gorgeous lace detailing with it that also featured a sheer neckline and sleeves. She completed the look with a matching hat from Jane Taylor that looked extravagant on her.

© Getty Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall during the Coronation Concert with Duchess Sophie

She carried a clutch bag with her, alongside a golden bracelet and she showed off a pair of nude heels as she mingled with guests.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what was known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

