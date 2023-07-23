Duchess Sophie's blonde hair pops in in silhouette-skimming scarlet shirt dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh braved the bold colour for an engagement in Aldershot

The Duchess of Edinburgh was a lady in red on an engagement in Aldershot earlier this week, wearing a silhouette-skimming wool and silk blend coat dress from Italian luxury brand, Giuliva Heritage.

Duchess Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, enchanted royal style fans in her scarlet ensemble as she stepped out in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers. The royal, 58, saw first-hand the technical training soldiers receive as they prepared for operations during her visit.

The wife of Prince Edward boasted sartorial perfection in her elegant shirt dress, which boasted crisp lapels, military-esque pocket detailing and a fitted waist sash to define her feminine frame.

© Twitter The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in her scarlet red dress

The Duchess teamed her crimson gown with her go-to summer staples; heeled espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers and a Sophie Habsburg clutch.

The elegant royal was beaming in photographs shared by the Royal Family's official Twitter account, styling her honey blonde tresses into a bouncy blow dry and donning a radiant bronzed beauty glow.

"Her Royal Highness, who became Colonel last year, unveiled a 9REME flag to mark the establishment of the new Battalion," read a tweet shared by the Palace.

The mother-of-two's cherry-red get-up was a hit with royal style fans, who declared her fabulous 'Dora' dress as "her colour".

© Twitter Duchess Sophie wore the bold colour beautifully

"Red is a great colour for Sophie. The dress fits her perfectly!" penned a fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "Fabulous colour on her, she should wear this type of red more often."

SEE: Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's 120-room mega mansion is seriously impressive

© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh also made pizza at the Driffield Show this week

"Very nice look. So classic - has a military feel - it should be good for years," echoed a third fan, as a fourth chimed in: "Duchess in red! Sooo stunning. It is so refreshing to see her in such a bold colour, but she nails it!"

It's not the only time the Duchess of Edinburgh had reigned supreme in the style stakes this week. On Wednesday, the royal looked fabulous in a royal blue woven dress from Italian fashion house, Etro. Donning the luxury label's signature paisley print, the royal stunned in the brand's £1,035 'Paisley Woven Midi Dress' and navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo.

LOOK: Duchess Sophie rocks brunette pixie cut and thigh split wedding guest skirt in unearthed photo

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester attended the reception

Levelling up her sartorial concoction for the glamorous soirée, Duchess Sophie accessorised with a cobalt clutch from Sophie Habsburg and two hammered gold bangles from Halcyon Days. Divine!