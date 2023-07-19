Duchess Sophie enchants in 'magnificent' paisley-print midi dress for soirée with King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined the King and Queen for a glamorous event at Windsor Castle

The Duchess of Edinburgh exuded elegance in a glamorous paisley-print dress to join King Charles and Queen Camilla at a reception to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare on Tuesday evening.

Duchess Sophie, formerly the Countess of Wessex, looked fabulous in a royal blue woven dress from Italian fashion house, Etro. Donning the luxury label's signature paisley print, the royal stunned in the brand's £1,035 'Paisley Woven Midi Dress' and navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo; a sartorial concoction royal style fans have declared "spectacular".

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duchess of Gloucester attended the reception

Levelling up her look for the glamorous soirée, Duchess Sophie accessorised with a cobalt clutch from Sophie Habsburg and two hammered gold bangles from Halcyon Days.

The royal completed her exquisite get up by wearing her golden blonde hair in soft curls and highlighting her ageless complexion with a rosy blush, fluttering of mascara and golden bronzer.

© Getty Sophie and Birgitte view a first and second folio of works by William Shakespeare

Royal style watchers couldn't help but flock to social media to comment on the wife of Prince Edward's unique ensemble. "Sophie is looking radiant here. Love the midnight blue and gold," wrote one fan on Instagram, while another commented: "This is going to be one of my favourite looks on her ever. The style is great for her."

"This Etro dress is classy and perfect for business attire," chimed in a third fan, while a fourth added: "Magnificent. She definitely knows what works for her and almost always looks pitch perfect."

Marking the celebrations in light of Shakespeare's work, the mother-of-three was also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as well as a host of British actors including Dame Judi Dench and The Crown's Helena Bonham Carter.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended the NHS anniversary ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, as part of the health service's 75th anniversary celebrations on July 5, 2023.

Celebrations and performances are being staged this year to mark the 400th anniversary of the first printed edition of Shakespeare's collection of plays, commonly referred to by modern scholars as the First Folio.

© Getty The Duchess wore the 'Adela' dress from Suzannah London

Duchess Sophie's pretty-in-paisley moment isn't the first of her style hits this month. On 6 July, the royal bloomed in a hand-painted floral tea dress from Suzannah London to attend the NHS' 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey, later slipping into a second floral dress by Emilia Wicksetad to spectate a performance of 'Orb and Sceptre' by the Household Division on Horse Guards Parade.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed as she stepped into Westminster Abbey

Duchess Sophie then travelled to King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to open a new training academy, enchanting royal fans in a sheer belted dress from one of her most-loved brands, ME+EM.