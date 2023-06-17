Duchess Sophie wows in smart dress and most spectacular headpiece

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in a smart white dress to attend the 2023 Trooping the Colour celebrations in honour of King Charles' birthday.

Duchess Sophie, 58, was the picture of elegance in her chic ensemble while riding in the very first carriage of the procession alongside Princess Anne's husband Sir Timothy Lawrence. The Duchess' husband Prince Edward, meanwhile, marked a royal first by riding alongside King Charles on horseback, while her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15, followed further behind in a separate carriage.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wowed in a fitted white dress with a modest neckline, set off with a dramatic white headpiece featuring floral embellishment and an asymmetric brim.

Duchess Sophie kept her accessories simple, including drop pearl earrings and a silver necklace, and opted for a natural makeup look - perfection! Her hair was pinned back in an elegant updo, ensuring her statement hat took centre stage.

© Getty Duchess Sophie rode alongside Sir Timothy Laurence at Trooping the Colour

Her daughter Lady Louise, who is currently studying at St. Andrews University, looked equally beautiful during the procession.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales were also part of the procession, joined by William and Kate's children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

© Getty Duchess Sophie and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence at Trooping the Colour

The spectacular parade will travel from Buckingham Palace down The Mall to Horse Guards Parade before finishing with an impressive Royal Air Force fly-past.

What is Trooping the Colour?

Trooping the Colour is always one of the highlights of the royals' summer calendar and marks the monarch's birthday.

The event on Saturday 17 June marks King Charles's first birthday parade of his reign.

© getty King Charles III waves from the car at Trooping the Colour

It also marks the first time the reigning monarch has ridden on horseback at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II took to the saddle.

Charles will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division during the event on Horse Guards Parade.

Following the parade, the King will be joined by members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the fly-past.