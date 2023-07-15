Princess Beatrice has a style makeover in belted dress at Wimbledon

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter swapped her usual statement prints for a more simple look

There's no doubt about it – Princess Beatrice has become a bonafide fashion icon in recent months thanks to her new stylist Olivia Buckingham.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson was serving up a masterclass in dressing for sporting events when she attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships semi-finals alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. While all eyes were on their flirty behaviour on Centre Court, it was Beatrice's simple and elegant dress that was the real star of the show.

The 34-year-old royal looked lovely in a new Emilia Wickstead number, a label also loved by the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Her elegant 'Marione' dress, which retails for £1,287.50, boasts a shirt collar, button-down detail, midi fit and a fabric belt to cinch in the dress at the waist.

© Getty Princess Beatrice's simple and sophisticated look was a winner at Wimbledon this Friday

Keeping her attire understated, Princess Beatrice carried a small rattan handbag and wore her auburn locks down in loose waves. Top marks!

And we're not alone in thinking that Beatrice has recently had something of a glow-up. "Post marriage Beatrice has become a fashionista," one fan mused, while another commented: "Love this color and style on her."

© Getty The eldest York daughter looked lovely in her pink Emilia Wickstead shirt dress

The look was somewhat of a departure for Princess Eugenie's sister, who usually favours bold prints and flirty ruffles.

Case in point was her recent date night look outfit. The royal slipped into an ultra feminine white frock by Chloe for a dinner at The Twenty Two Hotel in Grosvenor Square earlier this week.

© Getty Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi put on a flirty display

The £1,830 ruffled silk design was adorned with a vibrant print comprising boho botanicals and abstract eyes.

Another stellar example of Beatrice's usual fondness for pretty prints came in May when she attended The Hill House Home UK launch dinner, held at The National Gallery in London.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock The redhead has enjoyed a style makeover of late

Beatrice looked lovely in the Hill House design dubbed 'The Daphne'. The flirty number, crafted from cotton poplin, features smocking on the back, a slightly scooped neckline, and a flowy circle skirt.

And of course, everyone has been obsessed with her Royal Ascot look, which saw the royal beauty rocking a lace dress by bridal designer Monique Lhuillier.

The long-sleeved occasionwear piece was a total show-stopper and won rave reviews from royal fans online.