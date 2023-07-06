Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate’s diamond choker to Duchess Sophie’s silk pyjama pants

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, turning out a stylish yet sentimental outfit. For the quintessential British affair, Prince William’s wife once again took style notes from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, turning out an unexpectedly nostalgic look.

The 41-year-old, who is patron of the AELTC, wore a pretty white pleated maxi skirt teamed with an '80s-style mint blazer, complete with crisp white lapels and a double-breasted design. The striking piece, by French luxury label Balmain, had flat white buttons, decorative pockets and a white cuff detail. Princess Kate completed her minty-fresh attire with some classic white stilettos – a nod to the traditional colour scheme of tennis – and clasped Mulberry’s crossbody Amberley bag in a white envelope silhouette in her right hand.





Princess Kate is known to often commandeer style tricks and tips from Princess Diana, meaning her evergreen fashion has undergone a modern renaissance. The very same day, the mother-of-three hosted a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital, alongside her husband Prince William. The wholesome video shared by Kensington Palace showed William and Kate, 41, piping blue and white buttercream onto cupcakes and laying tables at the reception to mark the NHS' 75th birthday at St Thomas' Hospital in London.

The Princess aptly sported a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, one of her go-to designers for fabulous frocks. The luxurious piece features long sleeves, a silk crepe fabric, ditsy polka dots, a pleated skirt, and a belted waistband. Coined the ‘Pleated Embellished Polka-Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress,’ the stunning azure number currently retails for £1,595.

The Princess of Wales joined her husband for a celebration of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in Scotland. Prince William and Princess Kate, both joined the newly-crowned monarchs for a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week. Embracing the pomp and pageantry of the historic occasion, the royals travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse House and were welcomed to St Giles' Cathedral to the sound of bagpipes.

Sporting a tailored coat dress designed by Catherine Walker, Princess Kate looked immaculate as she teamed her fit-and-flare outerwear with a magnificent hat crafted by Philip Treacy.