Royal Style Watch: Princess Kate’s diamond choker to Duchess Sophie’s silk pyjama pants

Summer fling season is upon us, but when it comes to royal summer style, it’s an everlasting love story. The warmer months bring with them a series of hot royal looks, dutifully served up by the likes of the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and more esteemed ladies from the Firm.
Fairytale frocks, designer pieces and pastel palettes are unleashed in their numbers, flooding our newsfeeds with bountiful summer outfit inspiration. To make things easier for everyone, we’ve rounded up the best dressed royal ladies this July. So brace yourself for some serious visual stimuli, from luxury to high street styles and beyond.
The Princess of Wales
The Princess of Wales attended day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, turning out a stylish yet sentimental outfit. For the quintessential British affair, Prince William’s wife once again took style notes from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, turning out an unexpectedly nostalgic look.
The 41-year-old, who is patron of the AELTC, wore a pretty white pleated maxi skirt teamed with an '80s-style mint blazer, complete with crisp white lapels and a double-breasted design. The striking piece, by French luxury label Balmain, had flat white buttons, decorative pockets and a white cuff detail. Princess Kate completed her minty-fresh attire with some classic white stilettos – a nod to the traditional colour scheme of tennis – and clasped Mulberry’s crossbody Amberley bag in a white envelope silhouette in her right hand.
Princess Kate is known to often commandeer style tricks and tips from Princess Diana, meaning her evergreen fashion has undergone a modern renaissance. The very same day, the mother-of-three hosted a surprise tea party for NHS staff at a London hospital, alongside her husband Prince William. The wholesome video shared by Kensington Palace showed William and Kate, 41, piping blue and white buttercream onto cupcakes and laying tables at the reception to mark the NHS' 75th birthday at St Thomas' Hospital in London.
The Princess aptly sported a blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, one of her go-to designers for fabulous frocks. The luxurious piece features long sleeves, a silk crepe fabric, ditsy polka dots, a pleated skirt, and a belted waistband. Coined the ‘Pleated Embellished Polka-Dot Silk Crepe de Chine Midi Dress,’ the stunning azure number currently retails for £1,595.
The Princess of Wales joined her husband for a celebration of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation in Scotland. Prince William and Princess Kate, both joined the newly-crowned monarchs for a national service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral, as part of Royal Week. Embracing the pomp and pageantry of the historic occasion, the royals travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse House and were welcomed to St Giles' Cathedral to the sound of bagpipes.
Sporting a tailored coat dress designed by Catherine Walker, Princess Kate looked immaculate as she teamed her fit-and-flare outerwear with a magnificent hat crafted by Philip Treacy.
The Duchess of Edinburgh
The Duchess of Edinburgh enjoyed a swanky evening soiree as she hit the town with a friend. The British royal was spotted leaving the private members club Lo Loma in London, and she didn’t hold back on the self-styling front.
The mother-of-two gracefully exited the exclusive haunt in a pair of cobalt blue silk trousers by Etro complete with white floral embroidering, a satin tea green long-sleeve shirt by Vince, and a navy blue velvet military jacket boasting a ruffle trim and a fitted silhouette.
Duchess Sophie epitomised royal elegance as she joined her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, at a service in Westminster Abbey to celebrate the NHS' 75th anniversary on Wednesday. Sophie, 58, looked beautiful in a pastel midi dress adorned with blooming peonies. The royal turned to one of her most trusted designers for the poignant occasion, donning Suzannah London's 'Adela' tea dress in 'Paris pink'.
Following her previous outings, Duchess Sophie traveled to King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to open a new training academy, enchanting royal fans in a sheer belted dress from one of her most-loved brands, ME+EM.
Photographs show the royal beaming as she cuts into a towering NHS-themed birthday cake during the celebration, which follows a schedule of celebratory royal events to mark the 75th year of the National Health Service. The wife of Prince Edward channelled the Princess of Wales' penchant for polka-dots as she donned the label's 'Polka Dot Print Dress' in cream. The pretty frock, scattered with a dainty dotted print throughout the semi-sheer georgette fabric, featured an elegant tiered skirt and a sophisticated button-down bodice.
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands
Princess Alexia of the Netherlands was spotted posing for an annual family photo shoot on Friday alongside her mother Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, rocking a pair of silver and rose cowboy boots by Sacha Shoes. The brand’s leather boots, which feature a classic point toe, a silver design set against a pink backdrop, a black heel and a shin-skimming silhouette, were paired with Alice + Olivia’s ‘Scarlet Wide Leg Flare Pants,’ in a chic chambray cut and a classic white tank top.
Queen Letizia of Spain
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Princesa de Girona Foundation 2023 awards at the Camiral Caldes de Malavella Hotel, rocking an H&M gown. The royal made a case for luxurious high street in the brand's 'Conscious Collection 2018 Black Midi Dress', which currently retails for £119.99. The garment featured an elegant V-neckline, a flared skirt, a rich ebony hue, a satin finish, and a sleeveless design.
She topped off her evening attire with a pair of silver slingback pumps and a gold clutch bag by Magrit Shoes, accessorizing with some affordable 'Baguette Jonica Creoles Earrings' by Pertegaz.
Princess Olympia of Greece
Dior welcomed royalty through its doors for the brand's latest couture Autumn/Winter 2023 show. Princess Olympia of Greece served cottagecore romance in a white lace gown complete with an off-the-shoulder design and a chunky black leather belt as she graced the scene hosted as part of Paris Fashion Week.
Princess Olympia made another perfect public appearance to attend Valentino's Haute Couture show in Paris. The royal wore a vibrant red mini dress featuring on-trend floral corsage detailing and a strapless silhouette.