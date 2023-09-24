Duchess Sophie's silhouette-skimming chequered suit is one of her best looks yet

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off her sartorial prowess at a breakfast event hosted at Coldharbour Mill in Uffculme earlier this week.

Recycling one of her slickest power suits, Sophie looked immaculate in a fabulous chequered suit jacket and matching flared trousers from Sportmax in photographs published by Devon Live.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's incredible dance moves caught on camera

Duchess Sophie's 'Maresca' jacket looked phenomenal on her feminine frame, defining her waist with a delicate matching belt and adding detail with scalloped lapels and pocket detailing.

Her 'Dolly' trousers from the luxury womenswear brand added length to her legs with an ultra-high waist and sharp pleats.

© Shutterstock The royal formerly wore the same Spotmax suit to an engagement at Ascot Racecourse in 2022

The royal swept her blonde hair into a neat ponytail, fastened with a black velvet scrunchie. She elevated her natural beauty with lashings of mascara, a honey-hued bronzer and soft peachy blush.

It's not the first time the fashionable wife of Prince Edward has stepped out in the 70s-inspired ensemble. Back in May 2022, the Duchess first debuted the statement pant suit during a visit to Ascot Racecourse.

© Shutterstock The Duchess' chequered suit is one of her best

At the time, the mother-of-two teamed the coord with the boldest caramel-toned pumps which featured a vibrant purple heel.

Duchess Sophie's penchant for printed fabrics is arguably one of her best style traits. From fabulous florals to bold brights and glorious gingham, the royal's eye for a head-turning print reigns supreme.

© Getty Sophie stunned in a gingham dress at the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

One of the Duchess of Edinburgh's most memorable style moments has to be at Trooping the Colour in 2022. The royal donned a bespoke gingham power suit by Suzannah London, catching the attention of royal fans in her striking pink ensemble.

Complete with long sleeves, a notched collar and a button-down bodice, Sophie's figure-flattering outfit highlighted her feminine silhouette.

© Getty The Duchess looked glorious in gingham

Royal fans were enchanted by the Countess' striking pink Jane Taylor hat, adorned with the boldest woven bows in a creamy pink hue.

To keep up with the latest royal news, listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast where Melanie Sanderson, managing editor and education consultant at The Good Schools Guide reveals exactly why Lambrook School is the perfect choice for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.