Why does Princess Kate keep wearing suits? Real reason behind her new corporate look

The Princess of Wales has looked nothing short of immaculate since returning to royal appointments following her summer break.

Yet as a new era of her senior royal career begins, one year on from the late Queen Elizabeth II's death, royal watchers can't help but notice the wife of Prince William's unexplained shift in style.

In September alone, Princess Kate stepped out in seven tailored suits.

While the royal's penchant for power dressing is nothing new, her consistently polished and undeniably corporate aesthetic is a major departure from her eclectic dressing over the summer. *Enter Princess Kate's tennis-ball green Self-Portrait midi dress*

© Getty Princess Kate's tennis-ball green bouclé dress at Wimbledon

HELLO! called on royal style expert Miranda Holder to help explain the real reason behind the Princess of Wales' office-approved workwear repeats.

"Princess Kate’s image has definitely taken on a more business-like feel ever since she became the Princess of Wales; her more serious wardrobe reflecting the gravitas of her heavyweight role within the Firm," explains Miranda.

© James Whatling The Princess of Wales wore an Alexander McQueen suit to HMP High Down in Sutton, Surrey in September 2023

Princess Kate's gradual shift from stylish girl next door to sartorial maven is all part of the gradual positioning of her role, Miranda added. "She has literally been rebranded in line with her new level of authority as the Princess of Wales and her position as our future Queen."

Echoing that sentiment, the Palace revealed they would stop crediting designers for the royal's outfits, with the exception of particularly special occasions, in a bid to refocus the nation's gaze towards Kate's work. And yet, the Princess' fashion influence continues to reign supreme.

© Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate wore a statement Camilla Elphick pearl belt and pastel pink suit from Alexander McQueen in May 2023

"Kate has remained faithful to the same 'fashion formula' with her tailoring - choosing neutral colours which feel less frivolous than the prints and bright hues of the past," says Miranda.

"In line with the Palace withholding details of her looks, this is most likely an attempt to detract from the Princess’ fashion and refocus our attention on the cause at hand," she added.

While it doesn't seem likely royal style fans will experience a repeat of Princess Kate's brilliantly bold Wimbledon dress anytime soon, that's not to say her tailored trouser suits are dull by default. An unforgettable moment in the royal's style file was when she rocked a scarlet Alexander McQueen trouser suit to the launch of the Shaping Us Campaign.

© Getty Princess Kate's tailored Alexander McQueen red suit is one of her most daring trouser suits

"The colour was absolutely perfect on her," Miranda expressed. "From the asymmetric cut of the jacket with its razor-sharp shoulders, to the flare of the trouser together with the drape of the fabric, every element of the tailoring added movement and just a little bit of drama - it was sublime."

How to nail power dressing like the Princess of Wales

© Getty Princess Kate is an expert at styling a trouser suit

Miranda, who also earned her fashion stripes as an acclaimed celebrity stylist, broke down exactly how to recreate the Princess of Wales' power dressing by choosing the perfect trouser suit in three simple steps.

Colour is important

"A suit is not just a suit! The colour is make or break, so ensure the shade is flattering and go for a bold, bright hue if you dare, keeping accessories tonal or matching to create a striking and contemporary monochrome look," says Miranda.

Trainers over towering heels

Who said trouser suits can't be casual? "Don’t be afraid of teaming trainers with your look if you need to - the rules have totally changed - to keep your look bang up to date, add an oversized clutch and a pair of statement stud earrings," Miranda shared.

It's all about the length

"Finally, pay attention to where the jacket ends on your leg - ensure that it is your slimmest point for the most figure-flattering effect."

