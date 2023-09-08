Duchess Sophie is back! Royal mum is radiant in white for first post-summer outing

The mother-of-two was spotted at The Cornbury House Horse Trials following her summer break with Prince Edward

It's been a quiet few weeks for the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been taking some private family time away from royal duties alongside her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15.

But Duchess Sophie, previously known as the Countess of Wessex, was pictured returning to public life on Friday, enjoying the first outing of her busy autumn calendar at The Cornbury House Horse Trials. Sporting a post-holiday glow and a relaxed demeanour, Sophie looked beautiful in a heatwave-proof summer dress.

WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh handles Marilyn Monroe moment like a pro

Dressed in a white button-down number with a subtle stripe print, Duchess Sophie, 58, appeared relaxed at the Cotswolds-based equestrian event, mingling with fellow guests and event organisers.

Her shirtdress featured black button-down detailing and a cute tie nipping it in at the waist. The floaty design - so flattering in these 30C temperatures! - came completed with a tiered skirt.

© David Hartley The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the Cornbury House International Horse Trials on Friday

Sophie donned her favourite Castaner wedges and carried a summery, orange striped bag.

The Cornbury House Horse Trials, which take place in the parklands of Cornbury House in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, are a five-day international equestrian event.

© David Hartley Duchess Sophie looked lovely in a simple striped shirt dress and sunglasses

Set against the majestic backdrop of Cornbury House and the Wychwood Forest, the event features equestrian activities, family-friendly entertainment and shopping opportunities.

This marks the first time Duchess Sophie has been pictured in weeks. The royal mum-of-two and her family have been keeping a low profile after celebrating Lady Louise completing her first year of her English degree at the University of St Andrews.

© David Hartley Prince Edward's wife completed her summery attire with wedges

The Edinburghs used to stay with the late Queen Elizabeth II during her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle, and jetted off to Scotland this year to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla along with the wider royal family

Duchess Sophie was last seen at a reception to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare in July.

© David Hartley The royal was enjoying the sunshine on day three of the five-day equestrian festival

She looked fabulous in a royal blue woven dress from Italian fashion house Etro.

Donning the luxury label's signature paisley print, the royal stunned in the brand's £1,035 'Paisley Woven Midi Dress' and navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo.