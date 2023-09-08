Duchess Sophie is back! Royal mum is radiant in white for first post-summer outing

It's been a quiet few weeks for the Duchess of Edinburgh, who has been taking some private family time away from royal duties alongside her husband Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Earl of Wessex, 15.
But Duchess Sophie, previously known as the Countess of Wessex, was pictured returning to public life on Friday, enjoying the first outing of her busy autumn calendar at The Cornbury House Horse Trials. Sporting a post-holiday glow and a relaxed demeanour, Sophie looked beautiful in a heatwave-proof summer dress.
Dressed in a white button-down number with a subtle stripe print, Duchess Sophie, 58, appeared relaxed at the Cotswolds-based equestrian event, mingling with fellow guests and event organisers.
Her shirtdress featured black button-down detailing and a cute tie nipping it in at the waist. The floaty design - so flattering in these 30C temperatures! - came completed with a tiered skirt.
Sophie donned her favourite Castaner wedges and carried a summery, orange striped bag.
The Cornbury House Horse Trials, which take place in the parklands of Cornbury House in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, are a five-day international equestrian event.
Set against the majestic backdrop of Cornbury House and the Wychwood Forest, the event features equestrian activities, family-friendly entertainment and shopping opportunities.
This marks the first time Duchess Sophie has been pictured in weeks. The royal mum-of-two and her family have been keeping a low profile after celebrating Lady Louise completing her first year of her English degree at the University of St Andrews.
The Edinburghs used to stay with the late Queen Elizabeth II during her annual summer break at Balmoral Castle, and jetted off to Scotland this year to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla along with the wider royal family
Duchess Sophie was last seen at a reception to celebrate the work of William Shakespeare in July.
She looked fabulous in a royal blue woven dress from Italian fashion house Etro.
Donning the luxury label's signature paisley print, the royal stunned in the brand's £1,035 'Paisley Woven Midi Dress' and navy suede pumps from Jimmy Choo.