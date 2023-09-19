Duchess Sophie looks ethereal in regal backless dress and glittering sapphires for night at the theatre

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a charity performance at the Mayflower Theatre

The Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of elegance to attend an evening performance of "Musicals from the Heart" at the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on Monday.

Sophie, who is patron of cardiac charity Heartbeat, joined former patients, members of the cardiac team at the Wessex Cardiac Centre and loyal supporters to celebrate the charity's 30th anniversary.

The wife of Prince Edward looked poised and elegant in a regal navy gown from Roksanda. Featuring a silhouette-enhancing boat neckline, angelic flutter sleeves and a daring backless design embellished with drapes of fabric.

Adding to her ensemble, the mother-of-two accessorised with a navy 'Codrington' clutch bag from Beauchamps of London.The Duchess teased her blonde hair into a neat, low bun, which revealed a stunning set of sapphire drop earrings.

She highlighted her ageless complexion with a warm bronzer, electric blue eyeliner and a soft pink lip.

Royal style fans flocked to fashion blog @royalfashionpolice on Instagram to share their thoughts on Sophie's royal blue ensemble. "Beautiful dress on Sophie. Love the draping neckline," read one comment, as another fan penned: "Adore this dress! Elegant and chic!"

"This is a stunning dress. Such an unusual style for Sophie but so chic," a third fan chimed in.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is the patron of UK Heartbeat

Heartbeat were thrilled to have Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Edinburgh present at their musicals extravaganza. Taking to Instagram, the charity wrote: "There truly are so many people to thank for our wonderful, magical night on Sunday when we took Musicals from the Heart to the @mayflower_theatre.

"We have so much to share with you from the night but for now here’s HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh and patron of Heartbeat meeting Mark Ind our CEO, enjoying the show and meeting the cast and hosts of the performance."

© Getty The royal is no stranger to glamorous tailored outfits

The Duchess' sartorial love affair with Roksanda Ilincic's eponymous womenswear brand is a longstanding one.The sculptural dresses and striking separates are known for their show-stopping proportions – dramatic sleeves, clever ruching and draped silhouettes, and Sophie has several memorable Roksanda moments in her style file.