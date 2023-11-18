Princess Anne looks so elegant in red satin dress on Gibraltar trip

The Princess Royal has arrived in Gibraltar for a short weekend visit and her first outfit of the trip is as elegant as you would expect. The 73-year-old royal arrived for the trip, accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, for an event close to her heart.

Princess Anne wore a satin midi-length dress in a deep scarlet shade. The dress featured a high neck, long sleeves, and a pretty skirt detail which came into pleats from the knee down. In her signature style, the royal wore her hair in a simple updo and kept her makeup natural.

Prior to the evening event, Anne was photographed wearing a pair of stylish trousers in a tan shade with a black check pattern and a black mid-length coat.

She arrived ahead of the Gibraltar International Literary Festival since the Princess is the event's Royal Patron. The speech she gave at the opening of the event last night aimed to highlight the importance of literature in Gibraltar.

Earlier in the day the King's sister attended a presentation earlier in the day with Festival guest speaker Dame Mary Berry. The royal still has a busy itinerary ahead of her.

Her Royal Highness will also visit Bassadone Automotive Group, one of Europe's largest independent automotive companies. The Princess Royal will visit the workshop and meet the staff before unveiling a plaque to commemorate her visit.

Princess Anne will also visit the Gibraltar offices of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux to mark its 20th anniversary. Her Royal Highness will hear about their work and support to communities in areas including legal and financial.

Before heading back to England, the Princess Royal will visit the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association to open their newly renovated premises.

The government of Gibraltar took to its official X (formerly Twitter) page to share pictures from the Princess' first night. The post was captioned: "The Princess Royal and the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, addressed authors and guests at the opening dinner of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival, held at the Sunborn Hotel."

Princess Anne experienced some trouble arriving at the event yesterday. Her flight was diverted to Malaga due to heavy fog. Also diverted were Dame Mary Berry and Theresa May. The royal was then transported by minibus to Gibraltar three hours later than expected.

Former prime minister Theresa May was in attendance as she was being interviewed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo KC MP at the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival on her bestselling book The Abuse of Power: Confronting Injustice in Public Life.

Princess Anne has impressed in the style stakes of late, especially when she channelled Princess Kate when, during a visit to Cumbria, the Princess Royal opted for an elegant pair of cigarette-shaped trousers as she got stuck into digging a hole in Barrow-in-Furness.

The royal mother-of-two also emulated Princess Kate's penchant for colour coordination, wearing a bright red scarf and jumper combo.

Princess Anne is also known to wear traditional garb for poignant events. Eagle-eyed royalists will have noticed that whilst members of the royal family like Kate and Queen Camilla wore tasteful black dresses to the Remembrance events last weekend, the late Queen's daughter wore her ceremonial Royal Navy uniform.

Though the Princess has never served in the military, she holds a number of military titles and honours, conducting hundreds of royal engagements every year in light of her numerous military patronages and affiliations.