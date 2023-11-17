Princess Anne takes a leaf out of Princess Kate's style book in new look

Princess Anne has always danced to the beat of her own drum in the style stakes, but this week saw the 73-year-old follow in the fashion footsteps of Princess Kate, wearing an outfit that the Princess of Wales would certainly approve of.

Since taking on the more senior title of the Princess of Wales, Prince William's wife has displayed a penchant for a slim-fit trouser, and during a visit to Cumbria, Princess Anne opted for the elegant style of trew, donning a chic pair of cigarette-shaped trousers as she got stuck into digging a hole in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria. See a charming video from the event below to check out her ensemble.

WATCH: Princess Anne wears chic trousers for royal engagement

Her choice of slim-fit trousers wasn't the only way Princess Anne mimicked Princess Kate, though. The late Queen's daughter also emulated Princess Kate's passion for colour-coordination, wearing a bright red scarf and jumper combo. Princess Kate is known to love a colour-blocking look, even donning a sharp all-purple suit earlier this week.

The royal's visit to the north of England was to mark the start of construction of Barrow-in-Furness' first university building, where the University of Cumbria is erecting a campus.

Princess Anne was seen digging a hole to start construction, joking that contractors had already "loosened the ground" before marking the start of building work.

The new building kicked off by the royal, which will be an extension of the University of Cumbria, is expected to open in 2024.

© Chris Jackson The Princess Royal always looks fabulous

It's been a busy week for Princess Anne, who is often named the hardest-working royal due to the sheer amount of engagements she attends.

This week alone, the Princess Royal also carried out engagements in Glasgow, causing her to miss her brother, King Charles' extravagant birthday celebration.

This came after the 73-year-old donned full military uniform on Sunday during the Remembrance Day Service.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne wore military attire for the National Service of Remembrance

Ever smart, Princess Anne wore an ensemble consisting of black trousers and polished brogues, a long black coat and a white-and-black hat adorned with a regal gold trim.

Despite her attire, the Princess has never served in the military, though she holds a number of military titles and honours, conducting hundreds of royal engagements every year in light of her numerous military patronages and affiliations, hence her formal outfit.

We look forward to seeing what the ever-sophisticated royal wears for her next engagement. Be it militaria or fashion-forward, we are certain she'll look sharp.

Royally obsessed? Listen to the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast for an insight into the private love lives of the royal family.