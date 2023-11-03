Princess Anne pictured in stunning cloak late Queen wore when she was 42

Princess Anne made an appearance at a Choral Evensong service in London this week and the Princess Royal looked stunning in a black cloak her late mother, Her Majesty the Queen, wore when she was 42 years old.

The daughter of the late monarch, 73, could be seen during the beautiful service which took place at Temple Church on Wednesday performing a reading to the attendees wearing a teal-coloured lace dress with the regal cloak draped over the shoulders, polishing off the elegant ensemble.

The full-length cloak was the perfect statement piece for the service and is finished with beautiful gold accents including buttons and a chained brooch fastening on the collar.

The late Queen, who died aged 96 in September last year, wore the elegant piece a number of times including in one iconic photograph taken by famed photographer Cecil Beaton at Buckingham Palace 55 years ago when Elizabeth II would have been 42 years old.

Her Late Majesty wore the cloak again in a stunning portrait taken by Annie Leibovitz in 2007. The last time the former monarch was seen in the cloak in public was in 2012 when she attended her Diamond Jubilee concert held at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty The late Queen Elizabeth II last wore the cloak publicly as she attended her Diamond Jubilee Buckingham Palace Concert in 2012

This is not the first time Princess Anne has worn items which either belonged to or were a gift from her late mother.

In October, the royal attended a reception at Buckingham Palace held by King Charles and Queen Camilla to thank those involved in the planning and operational running of the funeral of the late monarch and the subsequent Coronation, when she wore some beloved jewels which had enormous sentimental value.

© The Temple Church London Princess Anne pictured at Evensong in London

Princess Anne looked radiant as she wore her Grima pearl earrings which were gifted to her from the Queen and the late Prince Philip in the late 1960s. They have become one of the royal's longest-serving pieces of jewellery.

And it's not hard to see why, the Princess' gorgeous studs are gold with a large pearl encased in a leaf design, surrounded by several sparkling diamonds. The royal has worn the jewels a number of times over the years, including on her first royal tour in 1992, as well as in Australia while on a tour with her mother aged 19.

© Nicky J Sims Princess Anne recently wore her beloved Grima pearls recently, a gift from her late mother

Crafted by renowned jewellery designer Andrew Grima, Princess Anne’s Grima pearl earrings are believed to be worth around £3,000 - but their sentimental value is priceless to the Princess Royal.