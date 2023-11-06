Get closer to the royals! HELLO!'s new club for its biggest royal fans is here

Hello from all of us at The HELLO! Royal Club. If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we!

Since HELLO! was launched in the UK in 1989, we have gained the enviable reputation of being a trustworthy, kind and glamorous publication. Royals have been at the forefront of our coverage throughout this period, and as a result we have gained an audience of devoted royal fans who have come to depend on us – both in print and online – to satisfy their royal requirements. Whether covering momentous royal occasions, getting up close and personal to royal outings both at home and abroad, or reporting on the very latest in royal fashion, society and trends, HELLO! has done it all. And, to steal from James Bond, no one has done it better.

These aren't hollow boasts either; the UK royal family is in complete accord. HELLO! is the only magazine on the official Royal Rota, meaning we have unparalleled access to the biggest names in royalty. Our Royal Editor and lead Royal Club writer Emily Nash is one of the most renowned and respected royal journalists in the country. What she doesn't know about royalty simply isn't worth knowing. She will bring all this knowledge, experience and insight into a brand new newsletter exclusively for paying subscribers to the club. In this video, she explains why she is looking forward to a new way to connect with royal fans.

Why start The HELLO! Royal Club?

At the heart of the club is community. We cover more royal stories in the magazine and our website than anyone else. So many that we wanted to find a place where we can cover them differently – making interactivity and behind-the-scenes access our guiding principles. The club will be a place for the very latest and best in royal journalism without being encumbered by adverts. A place where our royal coverage becomes a two-way street and our members have the chance to participate too. And a place where likeminded royal fans can – safely and kindly – discuss absolutely everything and anything to do with the royals, not just in the UK but worldwide. With its community ethos, and emphasis on constructive and intelligent interaction, we decided Substack was the right host.

We have divided our club into four tiers: free, monthly, annual and inner circle. While non-paying members will receive one weekly newsletter and occasional public posts, if you upgrade to a paid membership, then a raft of benefits come into play. And as a special offer for our launch, if you upgrade to a paid annual or monthly membership by the end of November, you will receive a discounted price which will last for the lifetime of your membership.

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits *Depending on membership status For more details you are royally invited to visit the HELLO Royal Club.

Meet our royal club writers

Our club writers are among the finest and best-connected journalists in royal circles. Here they introduce themselves…

Emily Nash

Emily Nash is never far from the royal action

I have covered the royal family for more than a decade. During this period, I have travelled across five continents on royal tours and visits, and reported on weddings, funerals and the arrival of royal babies. It has been a huge privilege to watch the royals at work from such close quarters over the years. In my new HELLO! Royal Club newsletter, which I will post every Wednesday, I will continue to tell their stories and highlight their important causes.

Andrea Caamano

Andrea outside the gates of Kensington Palace with the only humans she loves more than the royals...

I don't remember when my fascination with the royals started, but as I was born in Spain and have always had a copy of HELLO! magazine's sister publication HOLA! nearby, royals from across the world have been on my radar for years. I knew who they were, I followed their weddings (I vividly remember King Felipe and Queen Letizia's rainy big day) and devoured everything written about them – particularly the more salacious stories! Since joining HELLO!, I've got to know the British royal family better and am absolutely fascinated by their pomp and pageantry.

Ainhoa Barcelona

I have to admit I didn't know much about the British royal family (let alone other royal families around the world!) before I started at HELLO! but after joining as an intern back in 2013, I immediately understood the public's 'Firm' fascination. Maybe it's the intrigue as to how the other half live. Or maybe it's how influential they are – from their fashion choices to the causes they support. And from a reporting perspective, nothing beats covering a royal event when there's a baby or a wedding to celebrate!

Danielle Stacey

My interest in the royals was sparked by Prince William and Kate Middleton's fairytale royal wedding in 2011. A few years down the line, my encyclopaedic knowledge of Kate's royal style in a previous role led me to my royal correspondent role at HELLO!

Danielle with fellow royal legend Jennie Bond

Isabelle Casey

I joined HELLO! in February 2022 and since then have been thrown into the world of royal reporting. My latest (and favourite) exploit was travelling to Dusseldorf in September where I covered Prince Harry's Invictus Games. I was also on the ground covering The Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and The King's coronation.

