Why Princess Anne dressed differently to the royal ladies at the Remembrance Day Service

Princess Anne proved her unwavering loyalty to the Armed Forces as she paid her respects to the fallen during the Remembrance Day Service on Sunday.

The Princess Royal, 73, joined her brothers King Charles and Prince Edward, and her nephew Prince William at the Cenotaph to mark the Armistice of the First World War and all other conflicts involving British and Commonwealth forces.

WATCH: King Charles looks visibly moved as he lays wreath at the Cenotaph

Looking exceedingly smart in full military uniform, Princess Anne wore a Royal Navy ceremonial uniform consisting of black trousers and polished brogues, a long black coat and a white-and-black hat adorned with a regal gold trim.

© Mark Cuthbert The Princess Royal looked smart and polished in her military uniform

The royal donned a crisp white shirt and black tie, sweeping her raven hair into her signature chignon hairstyle. Princess Anne completed her look with a slick of timeless red lipstick and simple, silver stud earrings.

The Princess has never served in the military, though she holds a number of military titles and honours, conducting hundreds of royal engagements every year in light of her numerous military patronages and affiliations.

© Getty The royals led the wreath-laying tributes

While the King, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh took part in the wreath-laying service, the Queen, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester watched proceedings from balconies at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Princess Royal remained by her brother King Charles' side

The royal ladies who didn't take part in the wreath-laying opted for smart, all-black attire, including gloves and hats as a sign of respect and a nod to royal mourning etiquette.

© Getty The Queen and Princess of Wales watched the service from the balcony of the FCDO

The occasion comes just after the Princess Royal attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night.

Thrifty Princess Anne dove into her style archives for the poignant occasion, opting to wear a plush velvet dress she formerly wore to the same event back in 1999.

Eagle-eyed royal fans noticed the royal had opted to re-wear the timeless piece from 24 years prior, sparking a major reaction on social media.

© Chris Jackson Princess Royal attends The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall

"I fit nothing I wore in 1999. Kudos to her for looking so good," penned a fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice, as another wrote: "She repeats all her clothes, very sustainable. The only royal who wears 30-year-old dresses- and they fit!"

© Stefan Rousseau - PA Images The Princess Royal wore the same dress in 1999

Elevating the scoop-neck midi dress, the Princess draped a bold printed scarf around her neck, teaming the look with ‘Carla’ black leather pumps from Ferragamo and delicate pearl jewellery.