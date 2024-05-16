Queen Camilla makes surprise appearance in animal print dress

Queen Camilla surprised attendees of the Charleston Festival in Sussex on Thursday as she arrived unannounced, and in a fabulously modern look.

King Charles' wife, 73, looked as splendid as ever in a bold animal print look that no one saw coming. Take a look at the best photos from the event and a leaf through the royal's most accomplished looks of late.

© Getty Braving the weather The Queen was seen arriving at the Charleston festival where she braved the rain of British spring under a clear umbrella to protect her bouncy blowdry and wearing a chic trench coat in a pale stone hue.



© Getty Her modern dress Queen Camilla has been known to wear leopard print before, but the royal decided to take a bold peacock print for a spin on this occasion. Her dress featured a collared neckline, structured shoulders, and a nipped-in waistline.



© Getty Her accessories To dress up her look, Prince William's stepmother opted for a teal pashmina which tied in beautifully with the green and blue hues in her dress. Camilla wore her stunning 'Vintage Alhambra' bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as a pair of gold statement earrings. The mother-of-two wore a pair of tan-hued slip-on heels. The perfect finishing touch rounding off her look was her woven light brown handbag.

© Getty Queen Camilla's hair and makeup The Queen can always be relied upon to pull off a masterful bouncy blowdry and this occasion was no exception to the rule. Her hair had plenty of bounce and her bronzey modern makeup look featured bold brows, defined eyes, and a rosy pink lip.



© Getty Her surprise appearance The Queen even surprised the celebrity guests at the festival with her appearance. Camilla was seen speaking with Sir Lenny Henry, as well as children's book author Jacqueline Wilson, and Call the Midwife star Jenny Agutter. The royal even made a speech to mark the occasion which celebrates the power of books and reading for children and young people.

© Getty Queen Camilla's recent garden party look On Wednesday, King Charles' wife attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace celebrating those working in the creative industries including art, fashion, and media. Camilla looked radiant in a soft pink dress with frayed hem detailing. She paired the garment with a statement hat, capped-toe heels, and a glorious diamond brooch in the shape of a flower - the Williamson Pink Diamond Brooch, one of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Cartier treasures, according to The Court Jeweller.

