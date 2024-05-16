Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla reveals impossible dream destination - and her grandchildren would approve
Queen Camilla reveals impossible dream destination - and her grandchildren would approve

Her Majesty joined schoolchildren and authors at the Charleston Festival in East Sussex

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla has revealed her dream destination, but sadly as book lovers will know, it's a work of fiction.

Her Majesty, 76, was asked about the place she'd most like to travel to from a book as she made a surprise appearance at Charleston Festival in East Sussex on Thursday.

"The one place I won't be going to is The Cat In The Hat," Camilla said, prompting laughter. "But the one place I think I'd love to go to is Hogwarts."

Find out why the Queen would love to visit the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series in the clip below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla reveals her dream to go to Hogwarts

Camilla's love for the children's books comes as no surprise. In the first episode of The Queen’s Reading Room Podcast released in January, she revealed the beloved book series that she most likes reading with her grandchildren.

"I think the one I enjoyed reading more than anything else was Harry Potter," she said.

And she previously shared her husband King Charles' at doing voices for all the different characters.

Speaking in a documentary around his 70th birthday in 2018, the then Duchess of Cornwall said of Charles: "He will get down on his knees and crawl about with them for hours, you know, making funny noises and laughing and my grandchildren adore him, absolutely adore him. He reads Harry Potter and he can do all the different voices, and I think children really appreciate that."

Queen Camilla sitting in crowd of people© Getty
The Queen answered questions from schoolchildren

Camilla, who married Charles in 2005, is grandmother to Tom Parker Bowles' two children, Lola, 16, and Frederick. 13, and her daughter Laura Lopes' three children, Eliza, 16, and 14-year-old twins, Gus and Louis.

The Queen joined the opening event at the Charleston Festival 2024, called the Power of Reading, which celebrated the impact that reading can have on children and young people.

Queen Camilla making speech in green dress© Getty
The Queen is patron of the Charleston Trust

Camilla was joined by author Joseph Coelho, author Francesca Simon, novelist Jacqueline Wilson and actor and comedian Lenny Henry, as schoolchildren in the audience were invited to answer questions.

Queen Camilla speaking with Sir Lenny Henry and Dame Jacqueline Wilson© Getty
Queen Camilla spoke with Sir Lenny Henry and Dame Jacqueline Wilson

Her Majesty has long helped to shine a spotlight on the importance of literacy and is the patron of several organisations, including the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and Booktrust. 

During the COVID-19 lockdown, she launched her online Reading Room, which has grown into a major literary initiative with its own podcast and a literary festival in its second year.

