Queen Camilla is a regal vision in sheer leopard print

Queen Camilla recycled one of the most modern pieces in her wardrobe on Tuesday and for an apt occasion.
King Charles' wife, 76, welcomed young pioneer 'Changemakers' from the SafeLives charity into Buckingham Palace wearing a ravishing Fiona Clare black A-line dress with a sheer leopard print blouse with puffed sleeves that cinched in at the wrist underneath.
The modern royal's collared look was styled with the knee-high boots which have seen her through the season - the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style with a block heel.
To accessorise her look, the Queen wore a pair of pearl drop earrings for a touch of traditional elegance but kept it modern with her trendy Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra' bracelet in blue.
As usual, Camilla wore her hair in a light flicky blowdry and wore a natural makeup look but with a modern twist - a pink overlined lip and lashings of mascara.
The public appearance was Camilla's first since the Easter break. The meeting saw four young advocates from the charity convene with the royal in the music room at the palace where they suggested "pop-up shops" in schools to help their peers with important issues.
One changemaker Maya, 20, told Her Majesty: "Children need to feel less alone and feel stronger. Part of our work is about reach and that’s why we took our campaign to Parliament. We met Gillian Keegan and discussed ways they are trying to change the curriculum, it’s absolutely vital we can make changes."
Camilla was seen supporting her husband on Easter Sunday in her last public outing. She wore a chic bottle green coat dress from Anna Valentine with satin lapels and cuffs, paired with her Amanda Wakeley cape. The garment is fast becoming a staple in her wardrobe and is a classy piece of outerwear to exchange a coat for in spring.
Once again she rocked her Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style boots and was loyal to her favourite milliner Philip Treacy with her choice of the emerald number with fanned detailing.
The most eye-catching part of the Queen's look was her uber-trendy It-girl handbag - the 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag' from Chanel which retails for £3,500.
The royal also popped on her most sentimental piece of jewellery - the gold pendant with a ruby in the centre as a nod to her July birthstone surrounded by the initials of her grandchildren - Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus.
Amongst her modern jewellery pieces, the royal wore a piece with historic significance. Pinned to her cape was Queen Mary’s diamond, sapphire, and emerald brooch in the shape of a flower.
The piece dates back to her tenure as the Princess of Wales. She wore the piece most notably when she welcomed the Russian Imperial Family on the Isle of Wright during Cowes Week.
The brooch was also worn by the late Queen Elizabeth during the Royal Windsor Horse Show of 1997.