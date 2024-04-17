Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla is a regal vision in sheer leopard print
King Charles' wife welcomed young pioneers into their London property in style

2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla smiling in beige fur hat
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Queen Camilla recycled one of the most modern pieces in her wardrobe on Tuesday and for an apt occasion. 

King Charles' wife, 76, welcomed young pioneer 'Changemakers' from the SafeLives charity into Buckingham Palace wearing a ravishing Fiona Clare black A-line dress with a sheer leopard print blouse with puffed sleeves that cinched in at the wrist underneath. 

Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace in black dress and sheer leopard print blouse© Getty
Queen Camilla wore a sheer leopard print blouse

The modern royal's collared look was styled with the knee-high boots which have seen her through the season - the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style with a block heel. 

The Queen with the changemakers, Chief Executive Ellen Miller, Chair of Trustees Isabel Boyer and young persons authentic voice coordinator Kristie Waller© Getty
The Queen with the changemakers, Chief Executive Ellen Miller, Chair of Trustees Isabel Boyer and young persons authentic voice coordinator Kristie Waller

To accessorise her look, the Queen wore a pair of pearl drop earrings for a touch of traditional elegance but kept it modern with her trendy Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra' bracelet in blue. 

Queen Camilla wearing leopard print dress © Getty
Queen Camilla hosted young changemakers at Buckingham Palace in a printed look

As usual, Camilla wore her hair in a light flicky blowdry and wore a natural makeup look but with a modern twist - a pink overlined lip and lashings of mascara.

more style from queen camilla

The public appearance was Camilla's first since the Easter break. The meeting saw four young advocates from the charity convene with the royal in the music room at the palace where they suggested "pop-up shops" in schools to help their peers with important issues. 

Queen Camilla with SafeLives Changemakers© Getty
Camilla with SafeLives Changemakers - Imi, Maya, Almas and Lybah

One changemaker Maya, 20, told Her Majesty: "Children need to feel less alone and feel stronger. Part of our work is about reach and that’s why we took our campaign to Parliament. We met Gillian Keegan and discussed ways they are trying to change the curriculum, it’s absolutely vital we can make changes."

Queen Camilla speaking to SafeLives changemakers at Buckingham Palace© Getty
Queen Camilla spoke to young people about domestic abuse issues

Camilla was seen supporting her husband on Easter Sunday in her last public outing. She wore a chic bottle green coat dress from Anna Valentine with satin lapels and cuffs, paired with her Amanda Wakeley cape. The garment is fast becoming a staple in her wardrobe and is a classy piece of outerwear to exchange a coat for in spring.

charles and camilla smiling © Getty
The royal couple were pictured beaming from ear to ear on Easter Sunday

Once again she rocked her Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style boots and was loyal to her favourite milliner Philip Treacy with her choice of the emerald number with fanned detailing. 

queen camilla in emerald green © Getty
Queen Camilla looked her usual polished self in emerald green

The most eye-catching part of the Queen's look was her uber-trendy It-girl handbag - the 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag' from Chanel which retails for £3,500.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle © Getty
Queen Camilla wore a fabulous hat

The royal also popped on her most sentimental piece of jewellery - the gold pendant with a ruby in the centre as a nod to her July birthstone surrounded by the initials of her grandchildren - Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus.

Camilla smiling wearing Queen Mary's brooch© Getty
Camilla wore Queen Mary's stunning brooch

Amongst her modern jewellery pieces, the royal wore a piece with historic significance. Pinned to her cape was Queen Mary’s diamond, sapphire, and emerald brooch in the shape of a flower. 

Queen Elizabeth Smiling looking at horse© Getty
Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch in 1997

The piece dates back to her tenure as the Princess of Wales. She wore the piece most notably when she welcomed the Russian Imperial Family on the Isle of Wright during Cowes Week. 

Queen elizabeth at horse show in grey skirt suit© Getty
Queen Mary's brooch has been passed down through several royal ladies

DISCOVER:  Where King Charles and Queen Camilla spent their wedding anniversary 

The brooch was also worn by the late Queen Elizabeth during the Royal Windsor Horse Show of 1997.

