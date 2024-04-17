Queen Camilla is a regal vision in sheer leopard print

Queen Camilla recycled one of the most modern pieces in her wardrobe on Tuesday and for an apt occasion.

King Charles' wife, 76, welcomed young pioneer 'Changemakers' from the SafeLives charity into Buckingham Palace wearing a ravishing Fiona Clare black A-line dress with a sheer leopard print blouse with puffed sleeves that cinched in at the wrist underneath.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a sheer leopard print blouse

The modern royal's collared look was styled with the knee-high boots which have seen her through the season - the Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style with a block heel.

© Getty The Queen with the changemakers, Chief Executive Ellen Miller, Chair of Trustees Isabel Boyer and young persons authentic voice coordinator Kristie Waller

To accessorise her look, the Queen wore a pair of pearl drop earrings for a touch of traditional elegance but kept it modern with her trendy Van Cleef & Arpels 'Alhambra' bracelet in blue.

© Getty Queen Camilla hosted young changemakers at Buckingham Palace in a printed look

As usual, Camilla wore her hair in a light flicky blowdry and wore a natural makeup look but with a modern twist - a pink overlined lip and lashings of mascara.

The public appearance was Camilla's first since the Easter break. The meeting saw four young advocates from the charity convene with the royal in the music room at the palace where they suggested "pop-up shops" in schools to help their peers with important issues.

© Getty Camilla with SafeLives Changemakers - Imi, Maya, Almas and Lybah

One changemaker Maya, 20, told Her Majesty: "Children need to feel less alone and feel stronger. Part of our work is about reach and that’s why we took our campaign to Parliament. We met Gillian Keegan and discussed ways they are trying to change the curriculum, it’s absolutely vital we can make changes."

© Getty Queen Camilla spoke to young people about domestic abuse issues

Camilla was seen supporting her husband on Easter Sunday in her last public outing. She wore a chic bottle green coat dress from Anna Valentine with satin lapels and cuffs, paired with her Amanda Wakeley cape. The garment is fast becoming a staple in her wardrobe and is a classy piece of outerwear to exchange a coat for in spring.



© Getty The royal couple were pictured beaming from ear to ear on Easter Sunday

Once again she rocked her Russell and Bromley 'Dressage' style boots and was loyal to her favourite milliner Philip Treacy with her choice of the emerald number with fanned detailing.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked her usual polished self in emerald green

The most eye-catching part of the Queen's look was her uber-trendy It-girl handbag - the 'Black Quilted Mini Top Handle Bag' from Chanel which retails for £3,500.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore a fabulous hat

The royal also popped on her most sentimental piece of jewellery - the gold pendant with a ruby in the centre as a nod to her July birthstone surrounded by the initials of her grandchildren - Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus.

© Getty Camilla wore Queen Mary's stunning brooch

Amongst her modern jewellery pieces, the royal wore a piece with historic significance. Pinned to her cape was Queen Mary’s diamond, sapphire, and emerald brooch in the shape of a flower.

© Getty Queen Elizabeth wore the brooch in 1997

The piece dates back to her tenure as the Princess of Wales. She wore the piece most notably when she welcomed the Russian Imperial Family on the Isle of Wright during Cowes Week.

© Getty Queen Mary's brooch has been passed down through several royal ladies

The brooch was also worn by the late Queen Elizabeth during the Royal Windsor Horse Show of 1997.