Queen Camilla nails understated elegance in lace-adorned co-ord and knee-high boots

Queen Camilla looked supremely elegant at an engagement at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The King's wife was seen wearing a lace-adorned look with her favourite knee-high boots that have fast become her staple this winter.

The royal, 76, made an entrance in a new Fiona Clare jacket that had a high round neck and was worn done up. The garment had lace panelling down the front and around the neck and wrists for a dainty look.

© Getty Camilla looked lovely in lace

The form-fitting jacket was paired with a coordinating A-line skirt in the same heavy navy fabric. Her boots were a chic touch and her jewellery added a touch of glamour. Camilla wore the pieces she is most loyal to – her classic 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' by Van Cleef & Arpels and two gold necklaces with special meanings.

© Getty Queen Camilla looked at Queen Mary's Dolls' House

She stacked the ‘Apollo Mini Blue Topaz and Diamond Pendant in Yellow Gold' by Kiki McDonough that has been embellished with a ruby for her July birthstone and a pendant engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles – Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus. She also popped on a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings.

The finishing touches were added in the form of her trademark blowdry with the front section that had been styled away from her face in a Farrah Fawcett-esque way, as well as a swipe of rosy pink lipstick.

© Getty Camilla met authors and poets taking part in the project

The reception at Windsor Castle was held to celebrate the authors, illustrators and binders who have been involved in the new Miniature Library collection displayed alongside Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House to mark its centenary year.

The Doll's House library holds miniature books of the 1920s that were handwritten by the era’s most iconic writers, from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Vita Sackville-West to A. A. Milne and Thomas Hardy.

© Getty Queen Camilla viewed the collection of miniature books

An anniversary initiative led by Her Majesty has seen the creation of 20 manuscripts that have been written and decorated by hand by leading writers and illustrators, to build a Modern-Day Miniature Library to capture the literary landscape of modern Britain. Amongst the lineup are works by Malorie Blackman and Jacqueline Wilson, as well as Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

In her written introduction, the Queen said: "These new books highlight the incredible richness of twenty-first century Literary talent – and demonstrate how fortunate we are to have access to so many outstanding writers, whose work brings joy, comfort, laughter, companionship and hope to us all, opening our eyes to others’ experiences and reminding us that we are not alone."

© Getty Queen Camilla left The London Clinic in style

Camilla stepped out earlier this week also sporting a blue moment with her Russell and Bromley boots. She was seen exiting The London Clinic with her husband who underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

She was seen in an unexpected caped moment wearing an Anna Valentine deep blue dress with frayed detailing in stripes down the front carrying the 'Mini Venice' bag by Demellier London in Forest Grain, a deep green colour.