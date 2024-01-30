Queen Camilla is all smiles in knee-high boots and unexpected cape moment

Queen Camilla looked all smiles as she was seen leaving The London Clinic on Monday as her husband King Charles underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

The royal looked so elegant as she exited the private hospital wearing an elegant Anna Valentine deep blue dress that came down to the mid-shin. The garment had frayed detailing in stripes down the front and around each wrist.

© Getty Queen Camilla left The London Clinic in style

Camilla opted for an unexpected glamorous touch for the occasion – a short cape with boxy shoulders. She added to the ritzy feel with a gold necklace and her classic 'Vintage Alhambra 5 Motifs 18k Yellow Gold & Agate Bracelet' by Van Cleef & Arpels.

© Getty Camilla opted for an unexpected cloak moment

Combining practicality and style were her go-to Russell and Bromley suede knee-high boots that have become a staple in her winter wardrobe. She also added the 'Mini Venice' bag in Forest Grain, a deep green colour by Demellier London.

© Getty Camilla and Charles were all smiles

The finishing touches were her signature blowdry, a pair of pearl earrings and a natural makeup look with a rosy lip. The King looked in good spirits as he was seen waving to the well-wishers who had gathered in a double-breasted longline coat, a grey suit, and black loafers.

© Getty Charles underwent prostate surgery

The King was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for prostate surgery. A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

© Getty Charles waved to well-wishers

The couple's daughter-in-law Princess Kate has also been discharged from the hospital this week following a planned abdominal surgery. The palace said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

© Getty Kate has undergone abdominal surgery

Queen Camilla looked so stylish as she exited the hospital last week after visiting the King and the Princess of Wales during their stay. She rocked an unexpected cinched corduroy dress by Me + Em with those statement boots once again.

© Alamy Queen Camilla visited her family last week

Her Majesty added her sentimental necklaces – the ‘Apollo Mini Blue Topaz and Diamond Pendant in Yellow Gold' by Kiki McDonough and a gold necklace with an extra special meaning. The piece has been embellished with a ruby for her July birthstone and engraved with the initials of her five grandchildren from her first marriage to Andrew Parker-Bowles – Lola, Freddy, Eliza, Louis, and Gus.

DISCOVER: Queen Camilla's life in photos: from a young girl to her coronation

The royal also rocked a surprising look when she opted for mismatched earrings during a visit to Deacon & Son Jewellers in Swindon who were celebrating 175 years of trading. On one side, she wore a gold statement earring with diamond chips, and on the other, she wore a pearl drop earring.