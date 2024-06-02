Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson's slinky catwalk moment that flew under the radar

It is no secret that Sarah Ferguson shares a close bond with her daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34.
The Duchess of York, 64, was seen showing off her tight bond with her oldest daughter Beatrice, as well as their collective sartorial prowess, in an unearthed photo from 2007.
In a photo that is long-forgotten by royal followers, the royal mother-daughter duo were seen in a rare catwalk moment strutting their stuff as part of the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week.
The auburn-haired beauties were seen looking like twins in black slinky dresses. The Duchess' gown featured a square neckline, a corseted bodice, and a floor-grazing chiffon skirt.
Her hair was styled in Hollywood waves with a side part and her chic makeup look incorporated a warm smokey eye and a nude lip.
Meanwhile, her then-19-year-old daughter looked equally elegant in a black gown with a lace hem and a halterneck. Her locks were also styled in soft waves.
Both of the royal ladies wore pointed-toe black stilettos as they walked hand-in-hand back up the catwalk. The true star of the show was their diamond and blue sapphire necklaces.
The dynamic duo were seen ahead of the show with their hair in rollers - something you wouldn't expect to see of a royal.
Beatrice and Sarah were also seen after the show as they posed with catwalk royalty. Iconic supermodel Kate Moss beamed alongside the royals in a sheer white shirt and black trousers.
The royal pair also cosied up with 90s icon Naomi Campbell who dazzled in a silver floor-length gown covered in sequins.
Sarah and Beatrice decided to don another set of chic black ensembles when they attended The Children In Crisis 'All That Jazz' event at The Dorchester Hotel that same year. Prince Andrew's ex-wife wore a V-neck look with a belted waistline.
Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's sister seemed to recycle her catwalk dress as she posed with her then-boyfriend David Clark.
The mother-daughter duo became a trio earlier that month. On 7 September 2007, Sarah and Beatrice arrived at the wedding of Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge with Princess Eugenie, all wearing eclectic looks styled with a feathered fascinator.
The Duchess was seen paying tribute to her daughters with a gold and diamond bangle spelling out 'Beatrice' on one side and 'Eugenie' on the other. Sarah still wears the sentimental piece to this day, namely on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.