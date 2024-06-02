Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson stun in slinky dresses on catwalk
Princess Beatrice and mother Sarah Ferguson's slinky catwalk moment that flew under the radar

The royal mother-daughter duo looked like twins in this unearthed photo

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It is no secret that Sarah Ferguson shares a close bond with her daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34. 

The Duchess of York, 64, was seen showing off her tight bond with her oldest daughter Beatrice, as well as their collective sartorial prowess, in an unearthed photo from 2007. 

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice on catwalk© Getty
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice walked down the catwalk as part of the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week 2007

In a photo that is long-forgotten by royal followers, the royal mother-daughter duo were seen in a rare catwalk moment strutting their stuff as part of the Fashion Relief Show during London Fashion Week.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice walk down the catwalk© Getty
The royals joined the Fashion Relief Show

The auburn-haired beauties were seen looking like twins in black slinky dresses. The Duchess' gown featured a square neckline, a corseted bodice, and a floor-grazing chiffon skirt. 

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice from behind on catwalk© Getty
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice strutted their stuff in black gowns

Her hair was styled in Hollywood waves with a side part and her chic makeup look incorporated a warm smokey eye and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, her then-19-year-old daughter looked equally elegant in a black gown with a lace hem and a halterneck. Her locks were also styled in soft waves. 

Sarah Ferguson Princess Beatrice walk down the catwalk smiling© Getty
Sarah Ferguson showed her playful spirit

Both of the royal ladies wore pointed-toe black stilettos as they walked hand-in-hand back up the catwalk. The true star of the show was their diamond and blue sapphire necklaces.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson with their hair in rollers© Getty
Royals are never normally seen with their hair in rollers

The dynamic duo were seen ahead of the show with their hair in rollers - something you wouldn't expect to see of a royal. 

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson posed with Kate Moss © Getty
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson posed with Kate Moss

Beatrice and Sarah were also seen after the show as they posed with catwalk royalty. Iconic supermodel Kate Moss beamed alongside the royals in a sheer white shirt and black trousers.

Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson posing with Naomi Campbell © Getty
Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson caught up with Naomi Campbell

The royal pair also cosied up with 90s icon Naomi Campbell who dazzled in a silver floor-length gown covered in sequins.

Sarah and Beatrice decided to don another set of chic black ensembles when they attended The Children In Crisis 'All That Jazz' event at The Dorchester Hotel that same year. Prince Andrew's ex-wife wore a V-neck look with a belted waistline.

Sarah, The Duchess Of York, Princess Beatrice And Her Boyfriend David Clark in all black© Getty
The royals attended The Children In Crisis 'All That Jazz' event in black gowns

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's sister seemed to recycle her catwalk dress as she posed with her then-boyfriend David Clark.

The mother-daughter duo became a trio earlier that month. On 7 September 2007, Sarah and Beatrice arrived at the wedding of Louis Buckworth and Chloe Delevingne at St Paul's Church in Knightsbridge with Princess Eugenie, all wearing eclectic looks styled with a feathered fascinator. 

Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in wedding guest dresses© Getty
Sarah Ferguson and her two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended Chloe Delevingne's wedding in 2007

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice kisses cousin Zara Tindall during lavish joint holiday 

The Duchess was seen paying tribute to her daughters with a gold and diamond bangle spelling out 'Beatrice' on one side and 'Eugenie' on the other. Sarah still wears the sentimental piece to this day, namely on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month.

