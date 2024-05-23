Sarah Ferguson looks better than ever in glitzy gown for rare red carpet

The Duchess of York could have been a movie star as she stepped on to the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.
Sarah Ferguson, 64, was seen at the Knights of Charity gala looking resplendent in an emerald green glitzy gown, the 'Juno' style from Vivienna Lorikeet.
The Duchess' gorgeous gown
The floor-grazing number featured a figure-skimming fit and a sheer mesh panel across her shoulders which fell into beaded tassels over the torso.
The dress featured beading over the entire piece for a glamorous feel and the green hue complemented her skin tone perfectly.
The Duchess' subtle tribute to her daughter
Though her Vivienna Lorikeet gown took centre stage, it was her jewellery that added a sentimental touch to the look. Sarah wore a gold bangle that featured 'Eugenie', the name of her 34-year-old daughter in diamonds.
The Duchess also stacked additional gold bracelets, wore a black strapped watch on her left wrist, and rounded off her look with gold hoop earrings.
Sarah's glowing makeup look
The romance novelist opted for a makeup look that placed emphasis on the eyes, rocking a pair of fluttery false eyelashes and blending a chocolate brown shade under the eye.
Glamorous tumbling locks
Her auburn locks were swept up into a ponytail with a voluminous bouffant at the crown. Fans caught a view of the royal's glamorous updo from the side as she stood answering press questions.
Catching up with friends
Also in attendance were Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana who posed with the Duchess in a mermaid gown. Sarah was also seen embracing film producer Milutin G. Gatsby.
In the green
Princess Beatrice's mother has been known to rock green in the past and it is a colour which suits her so well. She looked classically royal at the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in April wearing a bright green tweed dress which featured a nipped-in waist and a button-down front.
Channeling Princess Beatrice
The royal channeled her eldest daughter when she accessorised her Easter look with a black satin headband adorned with diamanté embellishments. The 35-year-old Princess has made statement headbands her signature look over the years and has been known to wear bold headwear to events including Royal Ascot, Cheltenham Festival, and palace garden parties.
