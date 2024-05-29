Princess Beatrice kisses cousin Zara Tindall during lavish joint holiday

Royal watchers have been given a rare insight into Princess Beatrice's close bond with Zara Tindall as they enjoyed a weekend in Monaco to watch the Grand Prix.

Snaps shared by mutual friend and British TV presenter, Natalie Pinkham, show both Natalie and Beatrice kissing Zara on the cheek as the equestrian pouts at the camera with her arms around her cousin and her friend.

Mum-of-one Beatrice, 35, looked effortlessly cool in a white summer dress and a denim jacket, with her hair tied up in a bun and fixed with a pearl claw grip.

Meanwhile, Zara, 43, wore a cream and sage tea dress by ME+EM, while Formula One pit lane reporter Natalie, 46, donned a white tailored waistcoat and matching wide-legged trousers.

Zara was also joined by her husband and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, 45, on board a luxury yacht as they watched the action from the sporting event.

It's not the first time the Tindalls have attended the Monaco Grand Prix. Last year, Zara took to the decks at a yacht party as her fellow guests danced and clapped to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us. Watch the moment here…

Earlier this year, Mike and Zara were also joined by Zara's cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Close bond

Zara shares a particularly warm relationship with her younger cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with the trio often attending royal and high-profile events together.

Last week, Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie supported their cousin, Prince William, as they joined him at Buckingham Palace garden party.

And back in March, the Tindalls were joined by Beatrice and Eugenie and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, for a day at Cheltenham Festival.

Zara's third child and son, Lucas, was born just weeks after Eugenie's first child, August, and the pair held a joint christening for their sons in Windsor in November 2021.

But it's not just Zara, Beatrice and Eugenie have welcomed Mike into the royal family with open arms following his marriage to Zara in 2011.

Beatrice rarely uses social media but she shared her support for Mike when he appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2022. As the sportsman become the eighth person to leave the jungle, Beatrice tweeted: "He is just the greatest @miketindall."

And Mike, who is known for his witty sense of humour, shared a personal snap of Zara and Eugenie from the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

With his wife wearing a hot pink dress and Eugenie in a bold orange ensemble, Mike compared them to Starburst sweets and penned in an Instagram post: "When you combine your favourite Starbursts!! 2 world class ladies!! #starburst #platinumjubilee."

And when Zara competed in the London 2012 Olympics, Beatrice and Eugenie were there to cheer their cousin on in the stands as she won a silver medal in team eventing.

