Sarah Ferguson's secret tribute to daughters Beatrice and Eugenie on glamorous outing

Celebrities and royalty gathered in Cannes on Thursday night for a good cause. In attendance and walking the carpet with the best of Hollywood was Sarah Ferguson.

The Duchess of York, 64, gave an animated speech as she stepped on stage to help auction a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II by Chris Levine, which sold for an incredible €475,000 (£404,892). The amfAR gala raises money for AIDS research and this year's 30th annual charity event was hosted by Demi Moore.

Sarah wore a custom-made Lilith cocktail dress, which was a delicate shade of pink. The outfit had floral beading and a light fabric which created a dramatic long-sleeved look.

Eagle-eyed royal fans will notice that the Duchess wore a sweet tribute to her daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, a jeweled bracelet with their names on it. Ever the devoted mother, she can carry them with her wherever she goes.

This is not the first occasion that Sarah has been spotted wearing the bracelet. She's been pictured accessorising for outings and events as early as 2005.

1/ 6 © Bob Riha Jr 2005 Sarah shows a cancer patient the bracelet in Los Angeles in 2005.



2/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2007 How young do the Princesses look!

3/ 6 © Dave M. Benett 2009 The Duchess wore the bracelet at the premiere of The Young Victoria in London.

4/ 6 © Taylor Hill 2012 The bracelet travelled with Sarah to New York as she read from her children's book, 'Ballerina Rosie'.

5/ 6 © Toni Anne Barson 2015 The Duchess also wore the bracelet at the 2015 amfAR gala, proving that some items never go out of style.

6/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo 2024 The bracelet made an appearance earlier this year at the traditional Easter Mattins service attended by the royal family at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.



This is a popular move with royal women, as both Meghan Markle and Princess Kate have been spotted on occasions wearing their children's initials.

