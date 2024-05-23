Princess Beatrice surprises in cropped denim jacket with must-see shoulder pads

Princess Beatrice rocked a refreshingly casual look when she visited West Thornton Primary School in Croydon on Wednesday.

King Charles' niece, 35, was seen wearing the 'Lana Puff Sleeve Denim Jacket in Rockstar Blue' from Alice + Olivia which featured a cropped fit, distressed hem and 80s padded shoulders.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Princess Beatrice pays surprise visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon to join in with story time

The unexpected denim jacket was worn over a floaty black dress covered in ditsy flowers. The ankle-grazing frock was tapered at the waist thanks to a raffia belt and styled with black pumps.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Princess Beatrice pays surprise visit to West Thornton Primary School in Croydon to join in with story time

Her auburn locks were styled off her face, with the top half secured in a crocodile clip and her makeup was understated with a swipe of mascara and natural lips.

© Aaron Chown/PA Media Princess Beatrice wore a cropped denim jacket

Her Royal Highness visited the South London school in her role as the patron of Oscar's Book Prize. Beatrice took part in storytime by reading the 2024 winning picture book, When Dinosaurs Walked the Earth by Sean Taylor and Zehra Hicks, to a class of Year One children.

The Princess' garden party chic

Prior to her school visit, the Princess was seen at Buckingham Palace supporting her cousin Prince William at the event he held in his father the King's absence.

© Getty Eugenie joined royals such as Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson's daughter looked effortlessly chic in the 'Christina Crimson' dress from Beulah London, which featured a high neck and ruffled pearl detailing down the front and across the fluted sleeves.

Her look was well accessorised with a pair of nude stilettos from Jennifer Chamandi and a cream leather clutch from Anya Hindmarch. It wouldn't be a Beatrice look without a statement headband.

© Getty Princess Beatrice wowed in a vibrant pink dress

The royal chose the 'Idun' headband from Emily London which is described as a bridal piece and features diamantés in a criss-cross pattern.

Beatrice's summer-ready linen

Earlier this week, the royal hosted a dinner alongside founder and creative director of AERIN, Aerin Lauder, at The Twenty Two in Grosvenor Square where she looked glowing.

© Instagram Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared a glowing photograph of his wife

The mother-of-one wore a summer-ready off-white linen shirt and midi skirt co-ord from Self Portrait. The shirt featured utility pockets adorned with floral embellishments and was nipped in with a built-in belt to create a flattering silhouette.

© Getty Princess Beatrice rocked a khaki jacket from Maje

The linen combo was teamed with a white croc print clutch bag and Chanel capped-toe heels. The look greatly contrasted the colour palette of her equally cinched khaki jacket and black satin skirt ensemble she rocked on a recent trip to New York City.