Queen Máxima exudes glamour in waist-defining dress and sky-high heels

Queen Máxima looked the epitome of elegance as she stepped out in a form-fitting ensemble for part of the International Summit in Madurodam on Friday.

The royal smiled from ear to ear as she arrived at the summit wearing a Natan Couture beige dress with a cinched fit, long sleeves, and a hatched pattern.

© Patrick van Katwijk Queen Maxima looked as elegant as ever for the occasion

Perfectly styled as always, the Dutch Queen completed the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi nude heels, a Sophie Habsburg textured clutch bag, a pair of dazzling diamond earrings, and a Maison Fabienne Delvinge hat that featured folded ribbon detailing at the back.

Queen Máxima wore her in an elegant low-bun, while her makeup looked flawless with a bronzed base, a flutter of black mascara, and matte pink lipstick.

© Patrick van Katwijk The Dutch royal paired the dress with a statement hat and diamond earrings

The royal has been seen wearing a similar statement hat from Maison Fabienne Delvinge when she welcomed the Spanish royals during their state visit in April. She opted for the red version of the oversized style, teaming the accessory with a ruby red pencil skirt and coordinating blouse from Natan Couture with an unusual chilli-adorned red box clutch from Sarah’s Bag.

Queen Máxima appears to have upped the ante with her outfits as of late. Last month, the mother-of-three looked like a Hollywood star in a Natan one-shoulder jumpsuit, featuring a waist-cinching belt, a draped design, and a sparkling silver brooch.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima wore designer sparkly heels

The monarch's wife wore the glamorous ensemble for the King Willem I Prizes presentation at the Zwolle Theater De Spiegel, where she was seen handing out awards in recognition of those who have excelled in the business community.

© Carlos Alvarez Queen Maxima wore a similar hat from the same label during the Welcome Ceremony for the Spanish royals visit to the Netherlands

The jumpsuit was beautifully paired with gorgeous sparkly heels, the Rania 105 Praline Pink Crystal Embellished Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi, for an eye-catching finish.

Her hair was styled in a sleek straight style to add to the glamorous feel, while her makeup perfectly complemented the look as she sported a dramatic smokey eye and a glossy lip.