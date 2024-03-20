8 best fascinators for a wedding or a day at the races

An elegant occasion piece that will never go out of style, a fascinator is the perfect accessory for adding a statement touch to your formal outfits. Whether it's the wedding in your diary or a day at the races, there are so many stylish fascinators around to complement your spring and summer looks, and I've picked out the ones that are truly worth shopping.
There are two main styles of fascinators; headband and clip fascinators. A headband fascinator is super easy to keep in place and is a great option for those with longer hair, as the band can be discreetly covered. Shorter hair can also work well with headband styles, but it's considering a thinner band or opting for clip options, which will give a seamless touch and look stunning from every photo angle.
If you're struggling to decide which fascinator to choose, consider the colour palette of your outfit, and match your fascinator with your shoes for an easy way to tie everything together. On several occasions Princess Kate has made a case for matching the fascinator with the dress, giving off an effortlessly put-together look. If you're going to this, make sure your headpiece is a close match in colour to your dress to avoid clashing.
How I chose
Variety: Whether you want to make a statement or keep it subtle with your headpiece, I've chosen a range of styles, from simple fascinators to sparkly fascinators in pink, cream, black, and more colours.
Price: Shopping for a special event can be costly when you take into consideration the price of dresses, shoes, and accessories, so I've selected a mix of price points to suit every budget, with some fascinators costing as little as £12/$16.
Occasion: Unless you're a royal, it's unlikely that you regularly wear a fascinator, which is why I've chosen styles that are best suited to those special occasions – think the races, weddings, and funerals.
From simple fascinators to style with floral dresses to eye-catching styles to level up an otherwise simple outfit, these headpieces will help you to feel your best for the upcoming occasion.
Karen Millen Asymmetric Disc Headband Fascinator
Karen Millen Fascinator
Colours: Seven colours available
Shipping: £4.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Karen Millen never misses when it comes to sophisticated wardrobe pieces, and this hot pink fascinator is perfect for the occasion in your diary. It features an asymmetric disc design with elegant twist detailing, with a headband that will ensure your accessory stays in place all day. The gorgeous pink shade is a great way to inject some colour into your outfit, so style it with neutral shades or opt for a matching pink dress for a statement finish.
Hobbs Mini Freya Fascinator
Hobbs Fascinator
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Lilac is a trending colour every spring and summer, and Hobbs' new-in fascinator is just stunning for weddings. Designed with a discreet headband, the fascinator has a slanted positioning, with a sinamay disc and a sculptural bow for a finishing touch.
ASOS True Decadence Floral Fascinator
ASOS Fascinator
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
If you're opting for a printed dress for your upcoming occasion, a cream fascinator is a great way to round off the look without colour clashing. ASOS's version is so pretty with its oversized floral design, while the slightly sheer mesh adds to the sophisticated feel. The secure fastening is super subtle meaning that you can style your hair however you wish, and I think the accessory would look lovely paired with an emerald green dress and cream heels.
Accessorize Double Bow Headband Fascinator
Accessorize Fascinator
Colours: Five colours available
Shipping: £3.95 or free with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
Gorgeous for both weddings and race days, Accessorize's fascinator is set on a satin headband that's been designed with comfort in mind, complete with a double bow and finished with the prettiest feather detailing. Style it with a floaty maxi dress in a matching pink shade and a pair of espadrilles to complete the look.
Phase Eight Flower Headband
M&S Flower Headband
Shipping: £3.99 or free with a £60 spend
Returns: Within 35 days
M&S's gorgeous flower fascinator features a flexible headband for comfort, with the prettiest petals design and finished with a touch of sparkle. The perfect statement style for an upcoming occasion, style the fascinator with a matching purple dress or trouser suit to complete the look.
Phase Eight Navy Fascinator
Phase Eight Fascinator
Shipping: £2.95 or free with a £150 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Elevate your occasion look with Phase Eight's elegant disc fascinator. Set on a thin headband, the accessory is designed with delicate twist detailing across the round crown for a statement touch. It's giving major mother-of-the-bride vibes.
John Lewis Nancy Hoop Fascinator
John Lewis Fascinator
Colours: Three colours available
Shipping: £4.50 or free with a £50 spend
Returns: Within 30 days
John Lewis' stylish Nancy fascinator sits on a classic headband for easy wearing, topped with a tilted disc design and curved loops that offer a textural finish. The fascinator comes in black, pink, and cream colourways, so there's something for every occasion.
L.K. Bennett's fascinator screams glamour with its luxurious velvet headband that features a plaited design, paired with the statement netting. Available in forest green and grey colours, the fascinator would look great teamed with a floaty maxi dress or a pleated midi skirt and fitted bodysuit.