8 best fascinators for a wedding or a day at the races

An elegant occasion piece that will never go out of style, a fascinator is the perfect accessory for adding a statement touch to your formal outfits. Whether it's the wedding in your diary or a day at the races, there are so many stylish fascinators around to complement your spring and summer looks, and I've picked out the ones that are truly worth shopping.

There are two main styles of fascinators; headband and clip fascinators. A headband fascinator is super easy to keep in place and is a great option for those with longer hair, as the band can be discreetly covered. Shorter hair can also work well with headband styles, but it's considering a thinner band or opting for clip options, which will give a seamless touch and look stunning from every photo angle.

How to style a fascinator

© Getty Princess Kate loves a fascinator for a royal occasion

If you're struggling to decide which fascinator to choose, consider the colour palette of your outfit, and match your fascinator with your shoes for an easy way to tie everything together. On several occasions Princess Kate has made a case for matching the fascinator with the dress, giving off an effortlessly put-together look. If you're going to this, make sure your headpiece is a close match in colour to your dress to avoid clashing.

How I chose

Variety: Whether you want to make a statement or keep it subtle with your headpiece, I've chosen a range of styles, from simple fascinators to sparkly fascinators in pink, cream, black, and more colours.

Price: Shopping for a special event can be costly when you take into consideration the price of dresses, shoes, and accessories, so I've selected a mix of price points to suit every budget, with some fascinators costing as little as £12/$16.

Occasion: Unless you're a royal, it's unlikely that you regularly wear a fascinator, which is why I've chosen styles that are best suited to those special occasions – think the races, weddings, and funerals.

From simple fascinators to style with floral dresses to eye-catching styles to level up an otherwise simple outfit, these headpieces will help you to feel your best for the upcoming occasion.