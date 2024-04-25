Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice inspires Queen Maxima's statement headwear - did you notice?
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

How Princess Beatrice inspired Queen Maxima's go-to statement headwear

Sarah Ferguson's daughter shows bold headbands can be a staple in any royal wardrobe  

2 minutes ago
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

Princess Beatrice has made a statement headband a go-to in her royal wardrobe, pushing the long-loved fascinator to one side. 

Whether it is the Christmas morning service at Sandringham or a day at the races, the Princess of York, 32, has shown that it is very much a case of 'go big or go home' in the headband department.

Princess Beatrice at Christmas Day event in navy headband© Getty
Check out Princess Beatrice's Christmas Day headband

Her hot pink bowed style from Ascot 2023 very much cemented her commitment to bold headwear, while her burgundy netted piece worn to the memorial service for the late Prince Philip was more classic.

Princess Beatrice in netted burgundy headband© Getty
Princess Beatrice's sombre burgundy headband

With unconventional headwear becoming more common among royal wearers (think Princess Kate's trendy bow or Queen Camilla's fur hats), Princess Beatrice has inspired a wave of royals to pick up a headband.

Princess Kate wearing a trendy bow in her hair© Getty
Princess Kate wore a trendy bow in 2018

Princess Kate donned a bold floral number to Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2018, while Zara Tindall sported an embroidered velvet number to Cheltenham Racecourse last January.

Princess Kate in a headband holding baby prince louis© Getty
Princess Kate wore a headband to her son's christening service

But now Princess Beatrice's headband obsession has rubbed off on Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Only last week did the Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 52, wow in an elegant headband moment alongside Queen Letizia during the Spanish state visit to Amsterdam.

Princess Beatrice wearing a floral headband and dress with husband© Getty
Princess Beatrice loves a floral headband

Take a look at Queen Maxima's best Beatrice-approved headbands…

Mauve tweed

Queen Maxima wearing a tweed headband smiling© Getty
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visited Lab6 wearing a tweed headband

Queen Maxima invited Queen Letizia to visit the Lab6 centre that supports mental health for young people wearing this minimalist mauve tweed headband to match her Claes Iversen dress.

Hot pink

Queen Maxima wearing headband with colour clashing purple suit© Getty
Queen Maxima's headband added to her colour clashing moment

The Dutch queen got Beatrice's pink memo when she arrived at Christian School Community De Goudse Waarden last March wearing this satin number adorned with statement beading. The headwear deliberately clashed with her purple suit. 

Soft pink

Queen Maxima in a light pink floral band and top© Getty
Queen Maxima wore a dainty floral band

Contrasting her embellished Barbie-worthy band was this delicate floral number she wore to open the National Superfast computer Snellius in 2021. She paired the piece with a high-necked sheer blouse and matching culottes.

Less is more

queen maxima in olive dress and headband© Getty
Her headband didn't steal the limelight from her embellished sleeves

Sometimes less is more, as Maxima proved in 2021 when she added this minimalist olive green headband to a look that had been accessorised to the max with gold statement sleeves and gloves.

DISCOVER: Royal Style Watch: from Queen Maxima's breathtaking tiara to Zara Tindall's leather skinny jeans 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more