How Princess Beatrice inspired Queen Maxima's go-to statement headwear

Princess Beatrice has made a statement headband a go-to in her royal wardrobe, pushing the long-loved fascinator to one side.

Whether it is the Christmas morning service at Sandringham or a day at the races, the Princess of York, 32, has shown that it is very much a case of 'go big or go home' in the headband department.

Her hot pink bowed style from Ascot 2023 very much cemented her commitment to bold headwear, while her burgundy netted piece worn to the memorial service for the late Prince Philip was more classic.



With unconventional headwear becoming more common among royal wearers (think Princess Kate's trendy bow or Queen Camilla's fur hats), Princess Beatrice has inspired a wave of royals to pick up a headband.

Princess Kate donned a bold floral number to Prince Louis' christening service at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2018, while Zara Tindall sported an embroidered velvet number to Cheltenham Racecourse last January.

But now Princess Beatrice's headband obsession has rubbed off on Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. Only last week did the Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 52, wow in an elegant headband moment alongside Queen Letizia during the Spanish state visit to Amsterdam.

Take a look at Queen Maxima's best Beatrice-approved headbands…

Mauve tweed

Queen Maxima invited Queen Letizia to visit the Lab6 centre that supports mental health for young people wearing this minimalist mauve tweed headband to match her Claes Iversen dress.

Hot pink

The Dutch queen got Beatrice's pink memo when she arrived at Christian School Community De Goudse Waarden last March wearing this satin number adorned with statement beading. The headwear deliberately clashed with her purple suit.

Soft pink

Contrasting her embellished Barbie-worthy band was this delicate floral number she wore to open the National Superfast computer Snellius in 2021. She paired the piece with a high-necked sheer blouse and matching culottes.

Less is more

Sometimes less is more, as Maxima proved in 2021 when she added this minimalist olive green headband to a look that had been accessorised to the max with gold statement sleeves and gloves.

