Queen Máxima could be a movie star in leg-lengthening cinched jumpsuit
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Máxima could be a movie star in one-shouldered cinched jumpsuit

King Willem Alexander's wife rocked a leg-lengthening look

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Máxima looked better than ever when she attended the King Willem I Prizes presentation at the Zwolle Theater De Spiegel on Thursday. 

The Argentinian-born Dutch royal, 53, looked supremely elegant in an unexpected one-shouldered jumpsuit - the 'Ocelia' style from her go-to couture brand Natan. 

Queen Maxima leaving car in jumpsuit© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima at the presentation of the King Willem I Awards 2024

The show-stopping garment came in a pale blush hue and featured a single boxy shoulder pad, a cinched belted waistline, and wide legs for a silhouette-lengthening look.

Queen Maxima walking in jumpsuit and sparkly heels© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima wore designer sparkly heels

The mother-of-three's caped jumpsuit was styled with a pair of gorgeous sparkly heels - the gorgeous 'Rania 105 Praline Pink Crystal Embellished Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi which offered a showbiz feel. 

Queen Maxima in a one-shouldered jumpsuit© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima wore a one-shouldered jumpsuit

Adding to the glitzy appeal of Máxima's look was her gemstone-adorned satin clutch in the same pale pink hue from Anna Cecere bags and her glimmering silver bracelets. For an extra regal touch, the royal pinned a diamond brooch to her right shoulder. 

The Queen was seen on stage handing out awards which recognise those who have excelled in the business community.

Queen Maxima with the prize winners Lagemaat BV in the SME category during the presentation of the King Willem I Prizes 2024© Shutterstock
Queen Maxima with the prize winners Lagemaat BV in the SME category during the presentation of the King Willem I Prizes 2024

Queen Máxima's one-shouldered looks

The stylish royal has never been afraid of pushing sartorial boundaries. She loves to make a statement in a one-shouldered gown. 

Queen Maxima in a Grecian gown alongside Queen Mathilde of Belgium© Getty
Queen Maxima stunned in a Grecian gown alongside Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Máxima looked like Hollywood royalty when she stepped onto the red carpet with Queen Mathilde of Belgium at a concert offered by the Netherlands to the Belgian King and Queen at Flagey in Brussels last summer. 

She wowed in a soft mustard pleated gown with an embellished belt and the most stunning diamond necklace with a sizeable amber in the centre.

Queen Maxima wearing a stunning amber necklace and mustard dress© Getty
Queen Maxima wore a stunning amber necklace

Likewise, King Willem Alexander's wife looked like a goddess in 2019 during an official state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India. She wore a floor-length rosy pink gown covered entirely in floral embroidery.

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during an official state banquet © Getty
King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands during an official state banquet

The royal styled the dress with a diamond headband, oversized diamond drop earrings, and platformed silver heels. 

Queen Maxima in an embroidered one shouldered look© Getty
Queen Maxima wore a one-shouldered look to a state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind

The royal's recent look

The Queen's most recent look was one royal fans couldn't have seen coming. The former Deutsche Bank employee was seen visiting the smallest sea harbor at the Waddensea in Noordpolderzijl alongside her husband. 

Queen Maxima wearing sporty trainers and coral dress with King Willem© Getty
Queen Maxima wore sporty trainers

She wore a maximalist look comprised of a lacy coral dress, a statement floral headband, large sunglasses, and a pair of sporty trainers in a peach shade.

