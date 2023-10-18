The Netherlands' Queen Maxima shows beige isn't boring in must-see look

Máxima, the Queen of the Netherlands has stepped out in another stunning look just days after her eldest daughter caught our eye at Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala in Copenhagen.

The wife of the Dutch monarch, King Willem-Alexander, was seen wearing head-to-toe beige to a visit at BlueCity, a business centre in Rotterdam. The Queen wore a three-quarter-length sleeved top in a light tan with an oval cowl neck and paired it with a pair of wide-leg matching trousers.

© Shutterstock Queen Maxima wowed in all beige

She dressed up the simple look with a pair of nude court shoes and matching leather clutch and the more eagle-eyed onlookers will have spotted a pair of trendy gold earrings in a cluster of three balls design.

© Shutterstock Beige isn't boring on Queen Maxima

The Dutch royal debuted the stylish look just a day before she arrived alongside her husband, 56, in Pretoria for their three-day state visit to South Africa. Queen Máxima looked totally regal in the look which was fittingly glam.

© Shutterstock The Queen paired the beige look with a matching clutch

She opted for a navy blue dress coat with tangerine court shoes and matching fascinator as she arrived at the military airport Waterkloof Air Force Base earlier today.

© Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands stunned in an orange and navy ensemble

Style obviously runs in the family as Queen Máxima's eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, caught our eye at the weekend at a gathering of Europe's royals. The Dutch royal arrived at Prince Christian of Denmark's 18th birthday gala at Christiansborg Palace on Sunday wearing a regal blue gown and iconic Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105 shoes made famous by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia's shoes stole the show

The royal has also shared intimate family moments alongside her monarch husband. The pair and their three daughters – Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Alexia, 18, Princess Ariane, 16, posed for family photos on Zuiderstrand beach in The Hague alongside their two-year-old dog Mambo.

Her Royal Highness looked elegant in a flowing white midi dress with broderie anglaise and a capped sleeve. Her daughters take after their mother looking beautiful in off-duty looks.

© Getty She was joined by family members Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Ariane of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands for the wholesome shoot

On dressier occasions, Queen Máxima has stepped out in looks fit for a queen, naturally. Just this summer the Dutch royal attended the Diplomatic Corps gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam with her husband King Willem-Alexander with a Dutch Sapphire Necklace Tiara atop her elegant updo.

For the event, the Queen opted for a Claes Iversen two-piece covered in a cobalt on nude lace design which she had worn previously at a gala dinner in 2017. Keeping with the apt royal blue, the Queen went for a satin clutch in the same shade and finished the look with diamond and sapphire earrings and a necklace to match the stunning tiara.

© Getty Queen Maxima in a tiara at the Diplomatic Corps gala dinner

The Queen is often seen alongside her daughters. Her eldest children Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia joined her and her husband at Prince's Day (Prinsjesdag), the opening day of the Dutch parliament in September where the Queen's middle child made a royal first – she wore The Order of the Netherlands Lion for the first time after she graduated from the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic College) in Llantwit Major in Wales.

Though beige isn't a colour we praise often when it comes to sartorial choices, the way Queen Máxima embraced the shade and went monochrome with the added dimension of gold jewellery just goes to show that when styled right, beige isn't boring.

