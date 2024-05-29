Princess Charlene drips in £8.7k of diamonds for glamorous Monte Carlo rendezvous

Princess Charlene of Monaco was elegance personified as she stepped out at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday wearing a royal blue jumpsuit.

Dressed in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, the wife of Prince Albert wore an ensemble worth more than £10,000 as she graced the winner's podium at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo.

Her fitted cobalt-blue jumpsuit featured a double-breasted blazer and pleated cigarette trousers that highlighted her statuesque frame. The royal elongated her legs with towering 'Blossom 75' slingback pumps from the French fashion house and accessorised with the brand's 'Casino' sunglasses in black.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2024

It was Princess Charlene's striking choice of earrings that caught the attention of royal style watchers, however.

The South African-born royal was seen wearing Louis Vuitton's diamond-encrusted 'Ombre Blossom XL Hoops' which formed the floral shape of the brand's iconic monogram.

© Getty The royal's Louis Vuitton earrings are worth £8,700

"Lustrous pink gold combines with playful contemporary styling to give the XL hoop earrings a bold signature presence," reads the Louis Vuitton website. "Their creative openwork design outlines the star-shaped flower of the House’s historic Monogram pattern, paved with dazzling diamonds. Worn alone or with other pieces, they emanate feminine refinement."

At £8,700 (€10,100), Princess Charlene's striking drop earrings cost more than four times the average price of an engagement ring in the UK - and they're not even her most expensive jewels in her collection...

Princess Charlene of Monaco's most expensive royal jewels

Ahead of her wedding day in 2011, Princess Charlene (née Wittstock) was gifted a breathtaking tiara by her husband. The Ocean tiara, which features 1,200 precious stones, including 883 round-cut diamonds, 11 pear-cut diamonds and 359 round-cut sapphires, is estimated to be worth around £11.8 million.

The diamond and sapphire Ocean tiara was formed of precious stones arranged in wave-like symbols, in what was said to be a sweet nod to Charlene's love of water and pre-royal swimming career.

© Getty Princess Charlene chose not to wear a bridal tiara on her wedding day

When Princess Charlene made her debut as the son of Grace Kelly's bride, she surprised the nation when she chose not to wear a bridal tiara on her big day, instead opting to wear a diamond hairpiece.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene instead wore a diamond headpiece

Explaining her minimal accessories to Vogue, she said: "I’m not wearing a tiara. Instead, Princess Caroline has lent me some beautiful diamond hair clips which belonged to her grandmother. I did have a tiara made by Van Cleef & Arpels but I decided to put it on display at the Oceanographic Museum, and I will wear it for my first official engagement."